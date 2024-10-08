Details emerge after Georgia football's Colbie Young arrested, charged
What we know after Georgia football player Colbie Young was arrested on Tuesday, according to local police records.
Georgia’s football program found itself dealing with another legal issue this week, as wide receiver Colbie Young was booked on a pair of misdemeanor charges including battery and assault on an unborn child.
Now we have a clearer picture of the situation from the arresting officer’s point of view from the Athens-Clarke County (Ga.) police report.
When arriving on the scene, the officer met with Young’s ex-girlfriend, who said that she went to Young’s apartment to discuss the state of their relationship.
The discussion became heated when she allegedly confronted Young about possible infidelity, according to the police report.
The ex-girlfriend told the officer that Young grabbed her arm and physically pulled her out of his room while using obscene language, the report said.
She then alleged that he picked her up from behind while squeezing her torso and abdomen, and the arresting officer noted visible bruising on the right side of her chest and side.
Young denied that he caused the injuries and said that while the argument between him and the woman was heated, he only escorted her to the door.
But the arresting officer found probable cause to arrest Young owing to what he described as physical evidence, according to the police report.
Young was booked at 4:18 a.m. local time with a bond set at $2,500 for the battery charge, according to the official police reporting.
