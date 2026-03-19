Nation’s No. 10 CB Locks In Commitment Date Amid Push From Major College Football Programs

The 2027 recruiting cycle continues to chug along in the second half of March.

While it's still relatively early in the calendar, everything that's happening now will ultimately make an impact on the Early Signing Period, which is still roughly nine months away.

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Teams around the country are jockeying for top recruits in the class. Though official visits won't kick off until the summer, plenty of decisions will be made before then.

One blue-chip prospect is nearing a commitment with a trio of major college football programs in the hunt.

Four-Star CB Plans Decision For Later This Month

Nov 11, 2023; Eugene, Oregon, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley, left, and Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning talk before a game at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Four-star cornerback and rising senior Danny Lang is among the most coveted names on the West Coast.

With nearly 30 offers under his belt and a recruitment that has spanned over two years, Lang is ready to make his college choice.

According to 247Sports' Blair Angulo, Lang will announce his pledge on Wednesday, March 25. He's down to a trio of finalists; Auburn, Oregon, and USC.

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The Tigers, Ducks, and Trojans all offered Lang back in the summer of 2024. He's scheduled official visits to each program.

Lang has yet to set foot on Auburn's campus. He took an unofficial visit to Oregon last fall and has taken at least three trips to USC, which is less than an hour from his high school.

USC and Oregon both sit among the top-15 in the recruiting rankings at the moment, while Auburn is down at No. 45. The Ducks hold a commitment from four-star running back CaDarius McMiller. The Trojans and Tigers don't hold a pledge at the position in the class.

During his junior season at Mater Dei High School, Lang totaled 31 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 fumble recovery, and 10 pass deflections. He's been credited with 3 forced fumbles and 2 interceptions during his prep career.

The 5-foot-11.5, 160-pound cornerback is regarded as the No. 75 overall prospect, the No. 10 CB, and the No. 8 recruit in California in the 2027 class according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

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