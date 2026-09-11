Colin Cowherd Reveals the 'Best Program' in College Football

The Ohio State Buckeyes have been the model of consistency for the last 25 seasons.

Ohio State Is the Benchmark in College Football

The Buckeyes have had one losing season since 2000. They also have won double-digit-games in 13 straight seasons, not including the COVID-shortened season when they went 7-1 and played for a national championship.

The Buckeyes enter this season as the No. 1 team in college football. There are high expectations for the Buckeyes to win another national championship. Last season, Ohio State tried to defend its national title. However, the Buckeyes would lose to the Indiana Hoosiers in the Big Ten Championship Game after an undefeated regular season. They would then lose to the Miami Hurricanes in their first game of the College Football Playoff.

They started this season with a dominant 56-3 win over Ball State. Now, they have a tough test against the No. 4 Texas Longhorns on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC. If they have another great showing, they could reinforce their dominance.

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) catches a pass. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Colin Cowherd Calls Ohio State the Best Program in College Football

Because of Ohio State's success, Fox Sports' Colin Cowherd revealed on "The Herd with Colin Cowherd" that the Buckeyes are the best program in college football.

"Ohio State right now is probably the best program in the country," Cowherd said. "I know they didn't win. They didn't beat Indiana last year. They didn't win the natty last year. Probably the best program in the country. That goes in stages. 'Bama was forever. USC had their run. Miami years ago. Right now it's Ohio State."

Texas Gives the Buckeyes Another Chance to Prove Cowherd Right

The argument is based on more than one championship or dominant season. Ohio State's combination of recruiting, regular season consistency and sustained contention has kept the Buckeyes near the top of the sport year after year. Even coming off a season in which they failed to reach the national championship game, they entered 2026 as the No. 1 team in the country.

Saturday's matchup with Texas provides the first major opportunity for Ohio State to reinforce that status. The Buckeyes already handled their Week 1 opponent with ease; beating a top-five Texas team on the road would provide a much stronger piece of evidence for Cowherd's argument. If Ohio State can continue producing results on the biggest stages, its case as the sport's current standard will only become stronger.