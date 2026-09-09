Paul Finebaum Names Major College Football Head Coach Who 'Can't Quit Choking'

One of the most anticipated college football matchups of the 2026 season is happening on Saturday in Austin, Tex. between the No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes (1-0) and the No. 5 Texas Longhorns (1-0).

This game also features two of the best head coaches in college football. Ohio State's Ryan Day has an incredible record of 83-12, and Texas' Steve Sarkisian is 49-20 in Austin. Despite the impressive record for Day, there are still some doubters.

Ryan Day Still Has Doubters Despite a National Title

Just a few seasons ago, there were people wondering if he was the right man to lead the program. At the end of the 2024 regular season, he was coming off his fourth consecutive loss to the Michigan Wolverines and hadn't won a national championship up to that point. But the Buckeyes would still make the College Football Playoff that season. They would go on an impressive run and take home the national title. That seemed to have taken a lot of the pressure off of Day.

Ohio State was ranked No. 1 for most of last season, but the Buckeyes would lose in the Big Ten Championship Game to the Indiana Hoosiers and would lose their first game of the College Football Playoff to the Miami Hurricanes.

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day watches from the sideline during the football game. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Paul Finebaum Takes Aim at Day Ahead of Ohio State-Texas Showdown

Those two losses resulted in ESPN's Paul Finebaum saying on "First Take" that Day constantly chokes in big games.

"You act like Ryan Day is Nick Saban," Finebaum said. "This guy can't quit choking. I know he's got a title, but he made an absolute mess out of that situation... Let's not act like the guy has 19 national championships."

Ohio State's Trip to Texas Gives Day Another Big-Game Test

Saturday's matchup in Austin provides Day with an early opportunity to answer some of that criticism. Ohio State enters the game ranked No. 1, while Texas sits at No. 5, making this one of the biggest games of the regular season.

A win would give the Buckeyes an important road win over a top-five opponent and immediately strengthen their position in the national championship race. More importantly for Day, it would provide another example of his team delivering when the spotlight is at its brightest.

That is the difficult standard Day now faces. Winning a national championship has already established that he can reach the summit, but avoiding another disappointing result in a marquee matchup is what could further change the conversation around him. With Texas standing in his way Saturday, Day has an early chance to show that his biggest-game résumé us still evolving.

Ohio State and Texas face off on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC.