College Football Rankings: ESPN Reshuffles the New Top 25 Poll for Week 2

All 20 of the ranked teams that played their games won in college football’s Week 1 action, but more matchups set for Sunday and Monday night could provide for a little change around the national polls heading into the second weekend of the season.

As we expected, Lane Kiffin made the statement of the opening weekend, debuting his new-look LSU team in what became a complete domination of Dabo Swinney’s Clemson side, a 51-10 massacre that propelled one Tigers program forward and knocked another one even further backwards.

Where does that leave things in the updated ESPN rankings? Here’s what the algorithm has to say after watching what happened across Week 1.

College Football Rankings: ESPN Refreshes the New Top 25 Poll for Week 2

25. Iowa

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Rankings change: None

Once again, it was the Hawkeyes’ defense that did most of the heavy lifting, but running back Kamari Moulton certainly helped, amassing a personal-best 183 yards and 2 touchdowns on the ground to blank Northern Illinois in a 40-0 decision with the Cy-Hawk Trophy game against Iowa State up next.

24. Virginia

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Rankings change: Up 8

Beau Pribula had a brilliant debut for the Cavaliers, becoming the first player in four seasons to run for over 100 yards in a game, a decisive 34-8 victory over conference hopeful NC State in what could be a consequential ACC result in the weeks going forward.

23. SMU

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Rankings change: Up 1

We’re still awaiting the Mustangs’ debut in 2026, as they’ll close out the first week of games on Monday night on the road against unranked Florida State. Kevin Jennings returns under center and is getting three points from the bookies in his favor.

22. South Carolina

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Rankings change: Up 1

LaNorris Sellers started his third season under his third offensive coordinator, and this one looks promising after the Gamecocks smashed Kent State in a 57-0 result that saw the quarterback lead an attack that piled up 645 total yards.

21. Auburn

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Rankings change: Up 1

Power Index likes what Alex Golesh can potentially do with this offense, although Auburn was locked in a low-scoring grudge match against Baylor in the opener, and it was the defense that sealed the deal, stopping a would-be game-winning two point conversion in the last seconds just inches from the goal line to preserve a 17-16 win.

20. BYU

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Rankings change: None

Considered arguably the best returning defense in the Big 12 this year, the Cougars looked the part in forcing 4 turnovers while the Bear Bachmeier-led offense responded by putting up 63 points in a smashup against Utah Tech.

19. Clemson

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Rankings change: None

That run of top-ten ranked recruiting classes that dried up appears to have finally caught up with Dabo Swinney’s program, which looked outclassed on the same field as LSU in yet another subpar showing that will only further the narrative that Clemson’s days among the elite appear to be over. ESPN’s algo still likes this roster on a points margin, though, enough to stay within the top 25 in a move that will enrage plenty.

18. Florida

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Rankings change: None

Jadan Baugh ran all over Florida Atlantic’s defense for 160 yards on 14 carries and scored 3 times and new Gator quarterback Aaron Philo covered 275 yards with 3 scores in a statement debut for head coach Jon Sumrall, whose offense tacked on 66 points.

17. Penn State

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Rankings change: None

Matt Campbell and Rocco Becht picked up where they left off at Iowa State, making their Penn State debut as coach and quarterback with the latter passing for 271 yards and 4 TDs in a 45-0 blanking of Marshall with no turnovers and just four penalties, a very solid debut for a program in transition.

16. Tennessee

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Rankings change: None

Faizon Brandon became the first SEC player since Cam Newton to throw for 3 touchdowns and run for 2 others in his debut, launching TD passes from 55 and 57 yards to Mike Matthews en route to a 56-9 win over Furman. The Vols go to Georgia Tech next.

15. Michigan

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Rankings change: None

If not for one controversial second the Big Ten stripes put back on the clock, the Wolverines would have been on the wrong end of another massive season-opening upset at home. Western Michigan had the Wolverines’ number all night, but the refs gave Bryce Underwood one more shot, which he took in a game-winning play they won’t forget.

14. Ole Miss

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Rankings change: None

Sunday will tell us more about the Rebels coming off their first playoff showing a year ago and getting walked out on by Lane Kiffin, but they retain arguably the SEC’s best quarterback in Trinidad Chambliss and school record-breaking back Kewan Lacy in a consequential test against ranked Louisville.

13. USC

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Rankings change: None

Gary Patterson’s defense looked confident in a 39-0 shutout against Fresno State, surrendering just 116 total yards, scoring two safeties, and forcing two turnovers while allowing just 2.6 yards per play. Good impressions so far for a Trojans program that needs to take the next step.

12. Oklahoma

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Rankings change: None

An offense that wasn’t as productive as it could have been last season, the Sooners showed marked improvement in the 2026 opener, blanking UTEP in a 51-0 smashup that saw the unit score on their first 8 possessions and John Mateer throw 3 TD passes. Now they head to Michigan in Week 2.

11. Texas A&M

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Rankings change: None

No trouble for the Aggies, who ran through Missouri State by a 50-0 margin as Marcel Reed hit 233 yards passing with 2 scores and no picks, and A&M added another 236 yards on the ground with 3 more touchdowns.

10. Texas Tech

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Rankings change: None

Will Hammond made his return from last season’s knee injury and had almost 300 yards passing, and while Quentin Joyner and J’Koby Williams both ran for TDs in what should be a solid Red Raider backfield, the offense didn’t score again until late in the fourth quarter in a 33-10 win over Abilene Christian.

9. LSU

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Rankings change: None

Lane Kiffin wanted to get aggressive in his debut, and his team lived up to the hype, building a 31-3 first half lead against Clemson and never looked back, smashing Dabo in a 51-10 rout, checking one hurdle off a schedule that ESPN statisticians consider the 11th toughest in college football.

8. Alabama

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Rankings change: None

Keelon Russell’s first career start saw him account for 335 total yards and, crucially, the Crimson Tide backfield, one of college football’s worst a year ago, eclipse the 200 yard mark in a rout against East Carolina heading into a notable matchup at Kentucky, itself coming off a beatdown of an overmatched foe in Week 1 and looking confident.

7. Indiana

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Rankings change: Down 1

Josh Hoover threw 4 touchdown passes, including one on his first pass in a Hoosiers uniform, while new rusher Turbo Richard ran for 2 more scores in an impressive 52-16 win over North Texas, the school’s 17th straight victory, another record for Curt Cignetti.

6. Miami

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Rankings change: Up 1

Both quarterback Darian Mensah and wide receiver Malachi Toney broke Hurricanes program records passing and receiving, respectively, in a dominant performance against Stanford that not only gives them an early leg-up in the ACC standings, but is also proof positive that this offense shouldn’t lose a step from last season.

5. Georgia

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Rankings change: None

Two quick touchdowns and the Bulldogs never looked back in a romp over Tennessee State in the opener at Athens, rolling in a 63-3 massacre that saw Gunner Stockton throw 3 TDs and 1 incompletion and the offense accounting for 9 touchdowns total.

4. Oregon

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Rankings change: None

That was close… While the bookies thought the Ducks were 25 points better than Boise State, Boise State had other ideas, playing the Big Ten behemoth very close, and leading for long stretches, all day before Dan Lanning’s outfit stiffened up in the second half and pulled out a tight seven-point victory and a hard-fought 1-0 start.

3. Notre Dame

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Rankings change: None

We’re still waiting for the Fighting Irish to begin their 2026 season as they open up at Lambeau Field against what analysts think will be an overmatched Wisconsin team and embracing serious national championship expectations, with Kirk Herbstreit projecting on College GameDay that the Golden Domers will go all the way.

2. Texas

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Rankings change: None

This time last year, all the talk was trashing Arch Manning. No such talk this year, as the Longhorns quarterback put on an efficient passing show in a big win over Texas State, putting up 305 yards and 4 touchdowns, half going to stud transfer target Cam Coleman, with the Buckeyes coming to Austin next week.

1. Ohio State

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Rankings change: None

Jeremiah Smith scored twice off 151 yards receiving and the Buckeyes ran for 237 yards while Julian Sayin had just 4 incompletions and 4 total touchdowns in a 56-3 rout against Ball State, scoring twice in each quarter, and building confidence heading into next Saturday’s massive rematch at Texas.