Colin Cowherd names the top two quarterbacks in college football
Two of college football’s brightest stars delivered clutch performances over the weekend. Their late-game heroics reignited the national conversation about who truly stands atop the quarterback ranks.
On The Colin Cowherd Podcast this week, the Fox Sports host made his opinion clear about who stands above the rest in college football. Cowherd said Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza and Oregon quarterback Dante Moore have separated themselves from the field, calling them the two best signal-callers in the country.
“To me, Dante Moore and Mendoza have separated,” Cowherd said. “Those are the two best college quarterbacks. If they come out, they're one and two in some order. I like Dante Moore’s wiggle. He moves really well. Really impressive.”
The declaration comes after both quarterbacks engineered memorable game-winning drives on Saturday. Moore guided Oregon to an 18-16 win over Iowa, while Mendoza delivered a miracle 27-24 comeback for Indiana at Penn State. Each led his team down the field in the final minutes to protect postseason hopes and extend championship-level seasons.
Dante Moore’s Late Heroics Lift Oregon Over Iowa
Oregon quarterback Dante Moore completed five passes on the game-winning drive against Iowa, setting up kicker Atticus Sappington’s 39-yard field goal with just three seconds remaining. It was Moore’s calm execution under pressure that kept the Ducks alive in the playoff race. He finished with 112 yards passing and 46 rushing in a rain-soaked defensive battle that tested both offenses.
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning praised Moore’s composure in the closing moments. “Dante was lights-out on that drive. It reminds me of what we do in practice,” Lanning said.
“We put our guys in a lot of scenarios like that, but I don’t ever give them that much time in practice.” Moore’s performance, though not flashy statistically, highlighted his maturity and command in crunch time.
Running back Noah Whittington added 118 rushing yards as Oregon extended its road winning streak to 11 games, the longest in the nation. The Ducks improved to 8-1, holding firm in the College Football Playoff conversation heading into their home matchup with Minnesota on Friday night.
Fernando Mendoza’s Defining Moment at Penn State
Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza had his own late-game masterpiece, leading the Hoosiers 80 yards in under two minutes for the game-winning score. With 36 seconds remaining, Mendoza connected with wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. in the back of the end zone for a 27-24 victory over Penn State. It was Indiana’s first win at Beaver Stadium in program history.
Mendoza’s poise impressed head coach Curt Cignetti, who called it “the most improbable victory I have ever been a part of.” Mendoza finished with 218 yards passing, one touchdown, one interception, and a rushing score. His leadership has the Hoosiers at 10-0 and eyeing a playoff spot after equaling last year’s program-best win total. With that signature touchdown throw moment with Cooper, Mendoza is now the favorite for the Heisman.
Cowherd’s endorsement cements both quarterbacks as central figures in the national conversation. Each has combined resilience and clutch execution to keep their teams alive in the championship chase.
The Hoosiers will host Wisconsin on Saturday at noon ET on the Big Ten Network.