College Football 2026: 5 Most Experienced Players ft Rocco Becht

According to TruMedia data, more than 650 FBS players entering the 2026 season have logged at least 1,000 career snaps, but fewer than 50 have crossed the 2,000-snap threshold. This veteran class is headlined by sixth-year players like Noah Josey and Rocco Becht, whose on-field time provides a statistical edge in processing speed and durability.

As traditional eligibility cycles dissolve, these career snap counts have become the primary metric for programs to bridge the gap against top-tier recruiting classes.

The 2026 offensive hierarchy is dominated by an unusually high concentration of veteran signal-callers and offensive linemen. While only 11 players in the last decade reached the 4,000-snap milestone, the current top five are all on pace to challenge historic marks for FBS longevity.

With help from CBS Sports analyst Cody Nagel's recent article, these five players represent the highest snap counts currently active in the sport.

5. Lance Robinson, OL, Louisville

Lance Robinson enters the 2026 season with 2,438 career snaps after a winding journey through the FBS.

He has provided stability for Louisville since arriving from Houston, allowing only one sack and 12 total pressures across 457 pass-blocking snaps last year. His flexibility is his greatest asset, as he has started at tackle and guard during his six-year career.

Louisville Cardinals offensive lineman Lance Robinson (53) blocks at the line of scrimmage against the Pittsburgh Panthers. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Robinson represents the super-senior era, where programs can rely on established veterans to anchor a line. He earned an 81.5 pass-blocking grade from PFF since 2024, demonstrating consistent protection for the Cardinals.

His presence ensures that Louisville remains competitive in an ACC that increasingly rewards interior line experience.

4. Jaylen Raynor, QB, Iowa State

Jaylen Raynor transferred to Iowa State for the 2026 season after logging 2,451 snaps at Arkansas State. He is one of only five active quarterbacks with the 6,000/1,000 club distinction, having surpassed 6,000 passing yards and 1,000 rushing yards.

His efficiency improved every year in the Sun Belt, culminating in a 66.5% completion rate in 2025.

Arkansas State Red Wolves quarterback Jaylen Raynor (1) throws against the Michigan Wolverines during the first half at Michigan Stadium. | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Coach Jimmy Rogers prioritized Raynor to fill the leadership void left by departing starters in Ames. Raynor has over 1,000 more snaps than the next most experienced player on the Iowa State roster.

This experience is vital for a program facing a Big 12 schedule that features several high-tempo offensive rivals.

3. Rocco Becht, QB, Penn State

Rocco Becht is the winningest returning quarterback in the country, entering 2026 with a 26-13 record as a starter. His 2,509 career snaps include leading Iowa State to its first-ever 11-win season and a Big 12 Championship appearance in 2024.

During his tenure in Ames, he orchestrated seven fourth-quarter game-winning drives, including a last-minute 15-play march to win the Pop-Tarts Bowl MVP.

Iowa State Cyclones quarterback Rocco Becht (3) walks off the field after the Cyclones defeat the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Now at Penn State, Becht provides a veteran floor for a program that has historically relied on multi-year starters like Sean Clifford and Drew Allar. He ranks second among active FBS quarterbacks with 9,274 passing yards and 64 touchdowns.

This level of proven production is essential for a Nittany Lions team that must navigate an 18-team Big Ten without the luxury of a developmental transition at the position.

2. Carter Smith, OL, Indiana

Carter Smith has recorded 2,628 snaps as the premier left tackle for the Indiana Hoosiers. He was a cornerstone of Indiana’s recent national championship run, allowing exactly zero sacks on 759 snaps last season.

PFF rated him as the most valuable tackle in the nation based on wins above average metrics.

Indiana Hoosiers offensive lineman Carter Smith (65) celebrates with the trophy after defeating the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2026 Rose Bowl. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Smith’s decision to return for the 2026 season provides Indiana with a legitimate first-round NFL Draft prospect on the blind side.

He is the only returning tackle in the FBS who posted top-10 grades in both pass-blocking and run-blocking in 2025. His presence makes the Hoosiers a heavy favorite to repeat as Big Ten contenders. Smith is ranked No. 1 in my list of the best returning offensive tackles in college football.

1. Noah Josey, OL, Virginia

Noah Josey leads all FBS offensive players with 2,824 career snaps entering the 2026 season. The sixth-year left guard has anchored the Virginia line since 2021, playing 870 snaps in 2023 alone.

He earned an 80.9 pass-blocking grade last season, which was the highest mark on the Cavaliers' roster.

Virginia Cavaliers running back J'Mari Taylor (3) celebrates a touchdown with offensive lineman Noah Josey (77) in overtime against the Louisville Cardinals. | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

Josey did not allow a single sack last year, cementing his status as one of the most reliable protectors in the country. He heads a Virginia offensive line that returns over 11,400 combined career snaps, the highest total in the FBS.

The senior guard is slotted at No. 10 in my top returning guards in college football.