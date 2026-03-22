Ranking College Football’s Best Returning Offensive Tackles in 2026

We are moving closer and closer to college football's 2026 campaign, fueled by an offseason of spring practices that will set in motion who will prevail and fail next year.

While several elite blockers have transitioned to the professional ranks, the upcoming class of returning tackles is remarkably deep, anchored by proven veterans and generational athletes who opted to delay their NFL dreams for another run at a title.

In an era when protecting the blind side is a multimillion-dollar investment, these players represent some of the best the trenches have to offer. They are the tactical anchors who allow modern spread offenses to function and high-volume passing attacks to survive the gauntlet of Power 4 defensive fronts.

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Honorable Mentions

Anthonie Knapp, Notre Dame Fighting Irish

20-year-old junior in 2026; 6'4", 300 lbs.

Knapp has successfully navigated the most difficult succession plan in college football, stepping into the void left by Joe Alt and establishing himself as a fixture in South Bend. Over his first two seasons, he transformed from a raw prospect into one of the most reliable technicians in the country.

Notre Dame quarterback Steve Angeli (18) knocks helmets with offensive lineman Anthonie Knapp (54) before a NCAA college football game against Florida State. | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

He surrendered just one sack last season and has shown a remarkable ability to process blitzes and stunts with the intelligence of a veteran.

Michael Carroll, Alabama Crimson Tide

19-year-old sophomore in 2026; 6'6", 321 lbs.

A rare true freshman starter at right tackle for the Crimson Tide, Carroll validated his five-star billing almost immediately. He famously saved his best performance for the biggest stage, shutting down elite edge rushers during the postseason against Indiana.

While the Alabama line has seen significant turnover, Carroll remains the cornerstone of the unit, possessing the prototypical length and violent hand usage to become the next in a long line of first-round Tide tackles.

Howard Sampson, Texas Tech Red Raiders

21-year-old junior in 2026; 6'8", 340 lbs.

Sampson is the literal and figurative mountain on the Red Raiders' offensive line. A transfer from North Texas who also spent time at North Carolina, he has finally found his rhythm in Lubbock, where he helped lead the program to its first Big 12 title and a playoff berth last fall.

His combination of a 6'8" frame and the light feet of a much smaller man has earned him a consistent spot on national lists of athletic outliers.

Ranking the Top 10 Returning Offensive Tackles for the 2026 Season

10. Andrew Sprague, Michigan Wolverines

20-year-old junior in 2026; 6'8", 315 lbs.

Sprague represents the future of the Michigan offensive front, having earned a starting role as a redshirt freshman and immediately upgrading the Wolverines' pass protection. He is a fluid mover for his height, allowing him to mirror speed rushers while maintaining the power to anchor against heavy bull rushes.

With over 380 career pass-blocking snaps under his belt and only one sack allowed, he is the silent force on a Michigan line that prides itself on durability.

9. Jacarrius Peak, South Carolina Gamecocks

21-year-old redshirt junior in 2026; 6'4", 310 lbs.

The Gamecocks scored one of the biggest wins of the portal season by landing Peak from NC State. Known for his elite length and lateral agility, Peak did not allow a sack in the final eight games of his 2025 campaign.

While a minor knee injury sidelined him during spring practice, he is fully expected to be the foundational blindside protector for LaNorris Sellers in 2026.

8. Austin Siereveld, Ohio State Buckeyes

21-year-old junior in 2026; 6'5", 320 lbs.

After spending his sophomore year at guard, Siereveld successfully kicked out to left tackle last fall and brought a violent demeanor to the perimeter. He is arguably the most physical run blocker on this list, often looking to punish defenders at the second level.

Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Austin Siereveld (67) celebrates following the NCAA football game against the Michigan Wolverines. | Adam Cairns / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

His transition to tackle has provided the Buckeyes with the aggressive edge they needed, and he enters 2026 as a critical component of a roster loaded with five-star talent.

7. Trevor Lauck, Iowa Hawkeyes

21-year-old redshirt junior in 2026; 6'5", 310 lbs.

Lauck is the latest technician to emerge from the Iowa developmental machine, stepping into the starting left tackle role last season and delivering one of the most efficient campaigns in the Big Ten.

He did not surrender a sack on over 300 pass-blocking attempts, a testament to his elite footwork and discipline. Lauck plays with a wide base and exceptional balance, making him nearly impossible to displace once he establishes his anchor.

6. Earnest Greene III, Georgia Bulldogs

22-year-old redshirt senior in 2026; 6'4", 320 lbs.

Greene is the definition of versatility and selflessness in the Georgia program. After starting at left tackle for two seasons, he successfully moved to right tackle in 2025 to allow for a better positional fit across the line.

A survivor of a 2022 car accident that nearly ended his career before it began, Greene anchors his play in the philosophy of mudita, which holds that one finds joy in others' success. He enters his final season as an invaluable veteran for Kirby Smart's squad.

5. PJ Williams, SMU Mustangs

22-year-old redshirt senior in 2026; 6'5", 313 lbs.

Williams has been a dominant force in both the AAC and the ACC since transferring from Texas A&M. A multi-year starter with experience on both the left and right sides, he is widely considered the best right tackle returning to the Power 4.

Known as a tactical master of the offensive line, Williams excels at neutralizing the league's top speed rushers through superior timing and hand placement.

4. Trevor Goosby, Texas Longhorns

21-year-old redshirt junior in 2026; 6'7", 312 lbs.

Goosby successfully transitioned into the starting left tackle role for the Longhorns last season, filling the massive void left by first-round pick Kelvin Banks Jr. He delivered an elite performance in his first full year as a starter, earning First Team All-SEC honors. According to PFF, he earned an 83.3 offensive grade and allowed just one sack all season.

A rare athlete for his size, Goosby possesses the lateral mobility to mirror high-end speed rushers. His return in 2026 provides a critical layer of stability for Arch Manning and the Texas offensive line, which aims to be the most dominant unit in the SEC.

3. Jordan Seaton, LSU Tigers

20-year-old junior in 2026; 6'5", 330 lbs.

Seaton arrived in Baton Rouge via the transfer portal as one of the most talented prospects in the country, bringing elite pass-protection skills to the SEC.

A native of Washington, D.C., who polished his game at IMG Academy, Seaton became a national household name after a decorated stint at Colorado. While his work as a run blocker remains a point of emphasis for the LSU staff, his footwork and lateral quickness in pass sets are second to none.

2. Cayden Green, Missouri Tigers

21-year-old senior in 2026; 6'5", 324 lbs.

Green enters 2026 as the most coveted pass protector in the country after a spectacular transition from guard to tackle last season. A former standout at Oklahoma, he has solidified himself as a cornerstone for Missouri, allowing only two sacks in nearly 350 opportunities.

Green was the second-highest-graded lineman for the Tigers last year and their most effective pass-blocker. He enters his senior year as the critical bodyguard for a Missouri offense anchored by Ahmad Hardy, who ranks No. 2 on my returning running backs list, and is expected to challenge for the SEC title.

1. Carter Smith, Indiana Hoosiers

22-year-old redshirt senior in 2026; 6'5", 313 lbs.

The anchor of the defending national champions returns for one final run in Bloomington. Smith was the most valuable tackle in the nation over the last two seasons and represents the first Indiana player to ever win the Big Ten's Rimington-Pace Offensive Lineman of the Year award.

Indiana Hoosiers offensive lineman Carter Smith (65) celebrates with the trophy after defeating the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2026 Rose Bowl. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

He did not allow a sack during the regular season and has started each of Indiana's last 41 games at left tackle. He is the veteran standard by which all other Big Ten blockers are measured.