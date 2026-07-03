College Football 27 Ultimate Team Players Officially Revealed by EA Sports

EA Sports wasted no time rolling out the content for College Football 27 Ultimate Team. With early access kicking off on Thursday for MVP+ members, Season 1 arrived alongside a massive wave of player reveals, programs and new progression systems that represent a significant overhaul from last year's game.

The headliners include legends like Bo Jackson, Richard Sherman, Tavon Austin, Brian Bosworth and Drew Bledsoe, all confirmed as part of a Legends program that will feature more than 100 former college stars available from Day 1 of early access.

But the real story isn't just who made the cut. It's how EA Sports rebuilt the entire Ultimate Team infrastructure around a new upgrade system that changes how players develop, compete and build their rosters heading into the worldwide launch on July 9.

What the new upgrade system means for College Football 27 Ultimate Team

The biggest mechanical shift in College Football 27 Ultimate Team is the introduction of Skill Points, which serve as the currency for nearly every meaningful progression decision. Players can use Skill Points to unlock Dynamic Upgrade Paths, boost individual attributes, add ability slots and equip chemistries. That's a departure from previous iterations where upgrades felt more linear and less customizable.

Dynamic Upgrade Paths are tied to position archetypes, meaning two players at the same position with similar overall ratings can develop into completely different builds over time. A halfback on an East/West Playmaker path will see bumps in acceleration, change of direction and juke ratings.

Former West Virginia wide receiver Tavon Austin (1) was a dynamite playmaker for the Mountaineers, highlighted by his 1,932 yards from scrimmage in 2012. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A Contact Seeker halfback, by contrast, will get upgrades to trucking, break tackle and stiff-arm. It introduces a layer of strategic depth that College Football 26 simply didn't offer.

EA also added the ability to respec items entirely, resetting all upgrades and returning spent Skill Points in a few clicks. That alone removes one of the more tedious elements from last year's system.

Bo Jackson, Devin Hester headline Season 1 player reveals

The player drops carry real weight for anyone planning to grind Ultimate Team during early access week. Bo Jackson headlines the Sunday Spotlight program as the first Showcase Player, available as both an 86 OVR Limited-Time card and an 85 OVR Champion version. Devin Hester sits atop the program at 88 OVR, the highest-rated card in Sunday Spotlight at launch.

The Legends program, launching July 7, brings 107 Core Legends into the player pool with names like Ed Reed, Dan Marino, Joe Montana, Marshawn Lynch, Chad Johnson and Ronnie Lott. Each Legend comes with an Era Chemistry designation (Classic, Millennium or Modern), dynamic upgrades and individual objectives.

Richard Sherman and Drew Bledsoe both received 86 OVR Limited-Time cards, while DeMarcus Ware, Michael Crabtree and Brian Bosworth land at 85 OVR as Legends Champions.

Former Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebacker Manti Te'o (5) proved to be one of the most dominant defenders in program history. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Season 1's highest-rated cards belong to the Scheme Masters program, where Manti Te'o (Notre Dame) and Todd Gurley (Georgia) sit at 88 OVR. Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith received an 87 OVR All-Season card, making him the top-rated current player at launch.

With Countdown running through July 9, Cornerstones debuting July 8, and the Legends drop on July 7, College Football 27 Ultimate Team will have rolled out six distinct programs before the game even hits its worldwide release date.