Big Ten Star Ranked No. 1 Player in College Football Entering 2026 Season

Pro Football Focus released its top 50 players in college football ahead of the 2026 season, and the name at the top of the list was the most predictable outcome in the sport.

Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith claimed the No. 1 spot for the second consecutive year, joining Trevor Lawrence as the only player in PFF history to accomplish the feat.

On3 also ranked Smith No. 1 on its top-100 list, ESPN named him the top wide receiver in the sport, and CBS Sports placed him atop its ranking of the 26 best skill players.

There is no debate here. The junior from Opa-Locka, Florida, is college football's best player heading into the fall.

Why Jeremiah Smith is the best player in college football

The raw production alone makes the case. Smith has 163 career receptions for 2,558 yards and 27 touchdowns over two seasons, and he reached those totals faster than any Buckeye in program history.

He is the only Ohio State receiver besides Marvin Harrison Jr. to post back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons, and he did it as a true freshman and sophomore.

What separates Smith from the rest of the country is how he performs when the difficulty level increases. In six postseason games, all against top-10 opponents, Smith has 34 catches for 682 yards and 6 touchdowns while averaging 20.0 yards per reception.

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith is the consensus top player in college football entering the 2026 season. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

That includes his 56-yard grab on third-and-11 in the fourth quarter of the 2024 national title game against Notre Dame, a play now referred to as "3rd and Jeremiah" around the Ohio State program.

Per PFF, Smith was the only receiver in the FBS with grades of 85 or better against both man-to-man and zone coverages. At 6-foot-3, 223 pounds, he has the frame to win contested catches and the speed to torch coverage over the top.

PFF's writeup summed it up plainly, calling him a generational talent at the position who will have NFL teams tripping over themselves to draft him in 2027.

Ohio State's 2026 championship path with Smith

Smith will not be working alone. Quarterback Julian Sayin returns after throwing for 3,610 yards and 32 touchdowns while completing 77% of his passes.

The receiver room behind Smith is deep, too, with veteran Brandon Inniss back as a starter and five-star true freshman Chris Henry Jr. arriving as the No. 1 receiver in the 2026 recruiting class.

Transfer Devin McCuin adds another experienced option after recording 152 catches for 1,696 yards and 16 touchdowns across three seasons at UTSA.

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day looks to lead his program to another national championship. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

New offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, a former NFL head coach, brings a power-running philosophy that should complement Sayin's efficiency. Running backs Bo Jackson and Isaiah West provide a balanced attack behind an offensive line that returns four starters.

The schedule, however, is unforgiving. Lindy's Sports has Ohio State ranked third nationally behind Oregon and Texas, and the Buckeyes will face both.

A Week 2 trip to Austin for a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff on ABC against No. 2 Texas sets the tone immediately, with road games at No. 5 Indiana and No. 10 USC and a home date with No. 1 Oregon still to come.