Ex-college football player Avantae Williams faces murder charge after shooting: report
Former college football player Avantae Williams was arrested in connection with a fatal shooting that took place over the weekend in Florida, according to WPLG Local 10 News.
Williams was involved in a shooting at a local bar and faces a second-degree murder charge, according to the DeLand Police Department, the report said.
“At this time, this remains an open investigation,” the police department said on social media.
“Detectives still continue to collect evidence and conduct interviews with people concerning the facts and circumstances of this shooting incident.
“Approximately 40 patrons were inside McCabe’s Bar on the night of the incident and they may have information that will help bring justice in this case.”
Deputies responded to the scene at around 1:30 a.m. local time on Saturday morning, according to police.
Witnesses at the scene said a fistight broke out between several men inside the establishment and that one man revealed a gun and started shooting. Williams is allegedly involved.
The victim, a 32-year-old man, was shot multiple times in the chest. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died from the injuries, police said.
A bartender was also shot in both hands during the incident and was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries, according to authorities.
Williams allegedly fled the scene after the shooting.
He was previously arrested in 2021 on a charge of battery on a pregnant woman, but that charge was ultimately dropped.
Williams played defensive back at Miami for four seasons before transferring to Maryland, reentering the transfer portal in 2023 but did not appear with a school last season.
