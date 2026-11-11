Bizarre Penalty During Miami (OH) vs. Ohio Game Leaves College Football Fans Stunned

College football teams are always finding new, and occasionally illegal, ways of distracting their opponents and gaining a critical on-field advantage.

But one MAC school went a little too far trying to fool their rivals during a mid-week game that caught the attention of officials on the field.

That might be a first…

The offense this time? Depicting images of uprights on a screen behind the actual uprights when the other team was trying to kick a field goal.

"There were depictions of the field goal uprights on the scoreboard. That is a foul for unsportsmanlike conduct against Miami."



Ohio then opted for a fake field goal and dropped a TD to end the half. #MACtion pic.twitter.com/A1xh7VRdSz — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 11, 2026

Usually, it’s players or coaches, or even the crowd, that is the subject of a penalty. But this time, it was Miami of Ohio’s scoreboard operator who was put on notice.

Ohio was leading Miami 17-7 approaching halftime when kicker Brack Peacock attempted a 34-yard field goal, one that was no good.

But officials gave him a redo when they noticed “there being multiple depictions of field goal uprights on the scoreboard.”

That led to another try for Peacock. Instead, Ohio opted for a fake field goal attempt, with holder Magnus Haines spinning out of position and launching a precise pass for defensive lineman Evan Herrman in the end zone.

That is, until it was dropped. No points and one very weird penalty for the books in another exciting edition of mid-week MACtion.

Was it a penalty?

Turns out, the NCAA does have a rule in place for precisely this moment.

Officials were on point when they cited Rule 1-1-6 of the official rulebook, which notes that “audio, video, and lighting systems operators cannot create noise or distractions that obstruct play or prohibit a team from hearing its signals.”

As it turns out, flashing up images of three other field goal uprights when the other team kicks a field goal does indeed obstruct play.

How’d the game turn out?

USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Despite trailing by 10 points at the break, Miami (OH) outscored Ohio by a 27-0 count in the second half to pull away for a decisive 34-17 victory.

The MAC rivals were tied 17-17 with under four minutes remaining when Miami kicker Brady Stidham kicked good from 25 yards out to give the Redhawks their first lead.

Ohio fumbled on its next drive, and Miami responded with a 48-yard touchdown rush, and then with a 58-yard pick-six score.

Miami moved to 6-4 overall with a 4-2 conference mark. Ohio is 7-3 with a 5-1 record against league opponents.

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