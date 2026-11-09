What Does College Football Playoff Expansion Mean for Conference Championships?

Radical change is the order of the day in college football, and more is on the way as the sport’s decision makers once again expanded the national playoff format.

Goodbye, 12 teams. Hello, 24. A unanimous vote saw the expansion of the College Football Playoff to 24 teams starting in the 2027 season.

Among the many changes that will bring to the sport, one of the most profound will be what happens on the first Saturday after the end of the regular season.

What happens to Championship Saturday?

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Conference championship games have served as a punctuation mark at the end of the college football season for more than a generation. That will end next year.

All of the Power Four conferences have announced their intention to end their football championship games after this season.

The games were at the forefront of the recent talks around playoff expansion. ESPN had the media rights to three of the Power Four games — the SEC, Big 12, and ACC — while Fox traditionally broadcast the Big Ten championship.

Now, as a result of the expansion of the postseason, the idea of choosing a conference champion in a standalone game to determine playoff inclusion no longer made sense.

None of the Group of Six conferences have announced whether they will eliminate their respective title games as a result of the change in 2027.

A tradition the SEC starts, it helps to end

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The whole idea of a conference championship game began when the SEC basically invented the concept back in 1992.

Alabama beat Florida that year at Legion Field before going on to win the national championship. From then on, what happened at the SEC Championship Game had often directly influenced the shape of the national title race.

Before the advent of the 12-team College Football Playoff, the SEC title game frequently decided a place in the four-team field, or in the BCS championship before that.

But when the playoff expanded to 12 teams for the first time in 2024, several SEC coaches and decision makers immediately came to see the game as an obstacle.

Georgia, which won the past two SEC championships, lost in the College Football Playoff quarterfinal round each year.

And with there likely being many more SEC teams qualifying for the playoff, the need to determine the best of those teams became irrelevant.

Details on the playoff expansion

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The forthcoming expansion of the College Football Playoff will go from a 12-team to a 24-team format and will begin with the 2027-28 college football season.

The new field will consist of the conference champions from the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, and SEC, as well as the highest-ranked team from the so-called Group of Six: the American, Conference USA, MAC, Mountain West, Pac-12, or Sun Belt.

The 19 highest-ranked remaining teams in the selection committee's rankings receive at-large bids.

The postseason this year will feature be the 12-team format, finishing in Las Vegas on Jan. 25, 2027.

After that, college football moves into a brave new world. One without conference championship games.