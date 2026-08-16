College Football Blue Bloods Tier Rankings Ahead of the 2026 Season

College football fans argue about blue bloods all year long, but nobody agrees on the rules. Who's in? Who's out? Whose time has come and gone?

Is the criteria limited to national titles? Debaters often count all-time wins, Heisman Trophy winners or the size of the checks boosters write. Yes, spending money as though your program is a blue blood does grant you some clout. You've got to spend money to make money.

Ultimately, most definitions come back to time. There's a certain "What have you done for me lately?" mentality to being a blue blood.

Let's first set the criteria: A blue blood needs multiple generations of winning, and at least one of those generations should be recent. By that standard, 34 programs are pooled into five groups. These tiers don't rank who will be good in 2026 or in the near future. They rank how much history each program has, and how much of that history still counts today.

To avoid further debate, teams are listed alphabetically in each tier below, and each team's write-up is in no particular order either. We don't want anyone's feelings hurt by the assumption that there are hierarchies or hidden biases within each tier. It's not that serious.

Tier 1: College Football Blue Blood Royalty

Alabama, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Texas

Five programs, in no particular order, pass every version of the blue blood test. They also hold the top five spots in all-time wins, which makes this tier easy to defend.

Michigan leads the sport with 1,022 victories across 146 seasons. The Wolverines have won 12 national titles, most recently in 2023. Sorry to Buckeyes fans, but I'm putting y'all in the same paragraph as the Wolverines. Why? Because of The Game, one of the best rivalries in all of sports. Ohio State ranks second with 990 wins and a .736 winning percentage, the best mark among active programs. The Buckeyes claim nine titles and won the 2024 championship.

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Jim Tressel shakes hands with Michigan Wolverines head coach Lloyd Carr at Ohio Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Alabama has 985 wins and 18 claimed titles, more than any school in the country. Thirteen of those came in the poll era, which is also a record. The Crimson Tide won six times in 12 years under Nick Saban.

Texas has 972 wins and four claimed titles. The Longhorns earned an SEC invitation because of the brand's strength, not recent results. The school's huge fan base is doing much of the heavy lifting in maintaining its status because the Longhorns haven't won it all since Vince Young's 2005 season.

Speaking of titles, it's been even longer for Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish own 972 wins, 13 claimed titles and seven Heisman winners. But the last championship came in 1988, so a strict recency rule would push them down a tier. South Bend stays because of reach. Notre Dame has its own television deal, no conference and a fanbase spread across every state. Prestige matters, and they have it in spades.

Tier 2: Certified Blue Bloods

Georgia, LSU, Miami, Oklahoma, USC

Five programs own the history and the expectation but are missing one input that would put them in Tier 1, which varies by school. For most, what is lacking is a recent championship paired with prestige that is just a touch behind some of the teams in the blue blood royalty tier. Being a Tier 2 team shouldn't be viewed as a consolation prize. Every school below this level wants to occupy this rarefied air.

Oklahoma has 960 wins and seven claimed titles. Seven Sooners have won the Heisman, tied for the most of any school. But Norman has not produced a national championship since 2000 and the team must establish its place in the SEC.

USC has 891 wins, 11 claimed titles and eight Heisman winners, the most in the sport. The Trojans last won a national title in 2004. While the program's prestige is still strong, being a second-tier Big Ten program is a knock keeping it out of Tier 1.

The USC Trojans, with eight wins, have the most Heisman Trophy winners in college football history. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LSU has 822 wins and five claimed titles, including 2003, 2007 and 2019. Money and facilities are key parts of the Tigers' blue-blood heritage.

Miami has five titles, and every one landed between 1983 and 2001. The Hurricanes spent two decades in mediocrity. Without the program's recent success, they were speed-running their way to Tier 3. For now, they're hanging on.

Georgia has 904 wins and four claimed titles. Two came under head coach Kirby Smart in 2021 and 2022, which carries most of the modern case. Athens has the money, the crowds and the recent hardware. But the earlier generations of the resume are thinner than the rest of this tier.

Tier 3: Borderline Blue Bloods

Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Nebraska, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Washington

These eight programs pass some tests and fail others. That is why the blud blood argument stays alive.

Fifteen years ago, the Cornhuskers were firmly in the blue blood camp. But times change. Nebraska has 931 wins, five claimed titles and three Heisman winners. Memorial Stadium has sold out 404 straight games, an NCAA record for any sport. But at some point, they fell out.

Penn State has 950 wins and four claimed titles. James Franklin won 104 games in State College and never won a national championship. I won't mention the scandals (oh wait), but they, along with a lack of much recent national impact, keep the Nittany Lions out.

Tennessee has 883 wins and six claimed titles, but the last one came in 1998. Neyland Stadium seats 101,915, the sixth-largest in the country. Loving football and having a big stadium aren't enough.

Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Peyton Manning in action against the Vanderbilt Commodores. You know, back in the good old days. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Florida State has 588 wins, three titles and three Heisman winners. Bobby Bowden's teams finished in the AP top five for 14 straight years from 1987 to 2000. Since then, it hasn't been pretty.

Auburn claims nine national titles. Three Tigers have won the Heisman. Inconsistency and down years haven't given the program enough time to let its past greatness sink into our bones.

Florida has 770 wins, three titles and three Heisman winners. Gainesville has not won an SEC championship since 2008.

Remember back in the day? Florida Gators head coach Steve Spurrier (right) and quarterback Danny Wuerffel (7) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Like Auburn, the Gators are another bad coaching tenure away from not being on this list anymore.

Washington has 790 wins and two claimed titles. The Huskies hold the record for the longest unbeaten streak in the sport at 64 games. Seattle played for a national title after 2023.

Texas A&M has 797 wins and three claimed titles, but the last came in 1939. Kyle Field and the money behind it are among the largest in the sport. Fan pride carries the Aggies into this list, but the on-field product hasn't delivered with the same intensity.

Tier 4: New Money Programs

Clemson, Indiana, Ole Miss, Oregon,Texas Tech

This tier fails the duration test. Each program has recent results and real resources without the generational history.

Clemson has 815 wins and three claimed titles. Two of those came under head coach Dabo Swinney in 2016 and 2018. The Tigers have not won a playoff game since the 2019 season. The Tigers are fading fast.

Oregon has zero claimed national titles. The Ducks went 13-2 last season, finished fourth in the final AP poll and lost the Peach Bowl to Indiana. Eugene has spent a decade in the top 10 with Nike money behind it. Dan Lanning's program has everything except a championship and a grandfather who remembers one.

Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti, seen here, reacting to the list of college football blue bloods. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Indiana is the strangest entry on this list. The Hoosiers have 190 more losses than wins in their history, the worst winning percentage (.427) in the Big Ten. Then head coach Curt Cignetti went 16-0, beat Alabama, Oregon and Miami and won the first national title in school history. An undefeated championship run and the hubris of Cignetti are enough for the Hoosiers' inclusion.

Ole Miss has three claimed titles, all between 1959 and 1962. Recent success and grandparents who remember the good times fondly are why the Rebels even make the list.

Texas Tech has no claimed titles and 617 wins. The Red Raiders finished seventh in the final poll and lost the Orange Bowl to Oregon. Lubbock spent heavily on the roster and got results, which is the modern version of this tier. Spending like they want to be a blue blood is enough to get them on the list.

Tier 5: Old Timers

Army, California, Georgia Tech, Harvard, Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Pittsburgh, Princeton, SMU, Yale

Domination and duration alone do not make a blue blood. Every program here was once what Alabama is now. If you ask your dad and your uncles, they probably remember hearing about most of these schools. But they're a few echoes removed from their prime and mentioned at all out of respect.

Yale has 18 NCAA-recognized national titles, the most of any school, and last won one in 1927. The Bulldogs went 16-0 in 1894, a mark nobody matched until Indiana last season. Princeton has 15 recognized titles and claims 28, with the last coming in 1922. The Tigers played in the first college football game in 1869. Harvard has eight recognized titles.

Pittsburgh Panthers running back Tony Dorsett, winner of the 1976 Heisman Trophy | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pittsburgh claims nine national titles and has 776 wins. Tony Dorsett won the Heisman in 1976, the same year the Panthers won their last championship.

Minnesota claims seven titles, including three straight from 1934 to 1936. The Golden Gophers won their last in 1960 and their last Big Ten championship in 1967. Georgia Tech claims four titles across four decades and hired the man the Heisman Trophy is named after. John Heisman coached in Atlanta from 1904 to 1919, and the Yellow Jackets last won in 1990.

Army claims five titles, all before 1947. The Black Knights won 12 games in 2024, the first time in the program's 135-year history. California claims five titles between 1920 and 1937. Illinois claims five and has a 650-627-50 all-time record. Iowa claims five, all before 1959. SMU claims three, including the 1935 team and the Pony Express squads, and then took the NCAA death penalty in 1987.