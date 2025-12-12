College football bowl game canceled after short stint

The 2025 college football regular season has officially reached its conclusion.

The College Football Playoff committee selected 12 programs to participate in the 2025 College Football Playoff on Sunday. 70 other FBS programs accepted invitations to play in bowl games running from December to the first two days of January.

The first of these bowl games is the Bucked Up LA Bowl featuring Boise State (9-4, 6-2) and Washington (8-4, 5-4) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California (8 p.m. EST, ABC). Six years after its inception, the LA Bowl will cease to exist in 2026.

The original conference tie-ins for the LA Bowl resulted in a matchup between a Pac-12 team and the Mountain West Champion. Conference realignment has resulted in 10 Pac-12 schools shuffling to either the Big Ten, Big 12 or ACC.

In response to its losses, the Pac-12 is adding five Mountain West schools (including Boise State), Texas State and Gonzaga (basketball only) in the 2026-27 academic calendar.

LA Bowl is ending after Saturday’s game b/w Washington & Boise State, sources told @On3sports. Created in 2020, LA Bowl matched Mountain West champ vs. Pac-12 team. LA Bowl joins Bahamas Bowl as latest bowls to be canceledhttps://t.co/jvSsR5bveP — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) December 11, 2025

What was supposed to be the inaugural LA Bowl was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic in December 2020. The Frisco, Fenway, Redbox, Bahamas, Holiday, Quick Lane, Pinstripe, Sun, Independence, Gasparilla and Music City Bowls were also canceled that season.

Comedian Jimmy Kimmel sponsored the LA Bowl for its first two seasons. Mountain West champion Utah State (11-3, 6-2) defeated Oregon State (7-6, 5-4) 24-13 in the 2021 installment of the game. Aggies wide receiver Deven Thompkins was named the offensive MVP with six catches for 115 yards and a touchdown, while defensive end Nick Heninger's three sacks and five tackles for loss earned him the defensive MVP.

The Mountain West champion prevailed in 2022, as Fresno State (10-4, 7-1) beat Washington State (7-6, 4-5) 29-6. Bulldogs running back Jordan Mims ran for 209 yards and two touchdowns.

Former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski became the LA Bowl's new sponsor in 2023. The Pac-12 was victorious with UCLA (8-5, 4-5) taking down Mountain West champion Boise State (8-6, 6-2) 35-22.

2024 was the first season the LA Bowl's traditional conference tie-ins were broken due to conference realignment. Mountain West runner-up UNLV (11-3, 6-1) pulled away in the second half against California (6-7, 2-6) and won 24-13.

𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒 𝐋𝐀 𝐁𝐎𝐖𝐋 𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐌𝐏𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐒‼️🏆 pic.twitter.com/BBpQETaNQE — Mountain West (@MountainWest) December 19, 2024

The LA Bowl is not the only FBS bowl game that will be discontinued in 2026. The last Bahamas Bowl was played in 2024, and the Xbox Bowl in Frisco, Texas, is taking its place.