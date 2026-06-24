College Football Veteran HC Brian Kelly Lands Major Job Ahead of 2026 Season

One of college football’s most recognizable faces will make a return of sorts to the game when the 2026 season kicks off this fall, but he won’t be on a sideline.

Brian Kelly, the veteran former head coach at Notre Dame and LSU, will lend his voice and expertise to CBS Sports as a color analyst this coming season, according to Front Office Sports.

Brian Kelly is coming to TV this fall

Kelly is set to take a position calling Mountain West games for CBS as part of a three-man group, FOS reported.

The move comes after Kelly got a trial run of sorts with the network when the former coach was on hand for the CBS Sports Network’s coverage of the NFL Draft this past spring.

As part of this reported move, Kelly will also be in the studio as an analyst for Inside College Football, the CBS Sports Network’s weekday show, this season.

Whether the decision to add Kelly to the broadcast booth and studio will last after the 2026 college football season remains an open question as of now.

A veteran college football mainstay

John David Mercer-Imagn Images

Kelly spent the previous two decades as a coach at multiple institutions, including stints as a head coach at Cincinnati, Notre Dame, and finally LSU.

He holds the Notre Dame record with 113 wins and led the school to a BCS national championship game appearance against Alabama in 2012.

Kelly’s four year stint at LSU succeeding Ed Orgeron was marked by early success, including winning 20 games in his first two seasons and going to the SEC Championship Game.

But the losses mounted in the two seasons that followed, culminating in a 9-4 effort in 2024 and a 5-3 start in 2025 before he was fired after a loss to Texas A&M.

LSU agreed to pay Kelly his full $54 million buyout. He went 34-14 overall and was 19-10 in SEC play.

Kelly, who owns a 297-109-2 all time record as a head coach, was then reported as taking an unpaid position with the Memphis football program as an unofficial recruiting adviser.

Kelly wants back in

For his part, Kelly has stated that his ultimate desire is to get back into a coaching position.

“I feel like I have a lot still to give ,” the veteran coach said to USA Today.

He added: “Even with all this money in college football, [the players] still need mentorship, still need development. Money aside, I have a lot to give.”

Kelly’s addition to the CBS Sports college football rotation coincides with another notable change the network will be making to its announcing roster in 2026.

Charles Davis is poised to replace the retired Gary Danielson next to play by play man Brad Nessler on CBS’ weekly Big Ten game, the network’s most important college football property.

(FOS)