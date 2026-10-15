Historic College Football Program Named as Contender With Smallest Payroll

The NIL era has mostly meant that college football contenders need to pay a premium to build a competitive roster, but some teams are doing more with less. On3's Pete Nakos found that one top contender is spending more than $20 million less than the $40 million baseline expected in today's NIL.

Despite this hefty gap, one Big 12 program remains undefeated. Heading into Week 7, Utah is a perfect 5-0 while sitting just outside the top 10 at No. 11 in the latest college football rankings.

The Utes' payroll is projected between $18-$20 million, per Nakos.

"Morgan Scalley kept Utah’s core intact this offseason, despite Kyle Whittingham retiring and then leaving for Michigan," Nakos wrote on Oct. 13. "Scalley did it all on a tight budget of $18 to $20 million, sources have told On3. He spent his money effectively, too, as the Utes are currently 5-0 and No. 11 in the latest AP poll.

"Utah has a clear shot at the Big 12 title with a potential top-10 matchup looming in early November against rival BYU," Nakos added.

"But Scalley’s roster has one of the conference’s lowest payrolls, and it was enough to keep star quarterback Devon Dampier, among others, at Utah instead of following Whittingham to Michigan."

BYU and Houston Loom as Threats to Utah in Big 12

Oct 18, 2025; Provo, Utah, USA; Utah Utes quarterback Devon Dampier (4) is sacked by BYU Cougars linebacker Jack Kelly (17) during the second half at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Utah's path is about to get more challenging thanks to two ranked opponents on the upcoming schedule. The Utes face No. 20 Houston on Oct. 24 and are weeks away from a rivalry showdown against No. 8 BYU.

Utah head coach Morgan Scalley is thriving even if the Utes eventually stumble with the upcoming schedule. Veteran quarterback Devon Dampier has excelled after the coaching transition.

Through the first five games, Dampier has thrown for 1,134 yards, 12 touchdowns and two interceptions while completing an impressive 71.8% of his passes.

Kentucky and Iowa Are Among Top College Football Teams With Bargain NIL Payrolls

Kentucky’s coach Will Stein came out with players against LSU at Kroger Field Saturday evening. Oct. 10, 2026 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In addition to Utah, several other programs made On3's list as some of the top teams with smallest payrolls. Kentucky ($22-$25 million), Iowa ($20 million), Houston ($15 million) and Wake Forest ($13 million) are also thriving despite spending much less on NIL.

Texas A&M is 3-3 this season despite a projected NIL payroll of more than $40 million, per Nakos.

"Rosters exceeding $40 million are expected to make the College Football Playoff and contend for a national championship," Nakos noted.

"Ohio State, Miami and Notre Dame all have payrolls north of $40 million and currently rank in the top five in the latest AP poll. Yet a handful of programs that are spending at the top of the college football food chain are underdelivering," Nakos continued.

"LSU is 4-2 with a roster cost of at least $45 million, while Texas A&M just dropped to 1-3 in the SEC and spent over $40 million on this year’s roster. "

Utah Coach Morgan Scalley Pledged $2 Million of Salary for NIL

Sep 3, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes head coach Morgan Scalley watches his players warm up before their game against the Idaho Vandals at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It helps that Scalley is putting his money where his mouth is when it comes to NIL. Ahead of his first full season as Utah head coach, Scalley pledged $2 million of his salary to the Utes' NIL fund.

"My love for this place includes a vision of where we can go and what we can achieve, and it will require an increased effort from everyone who shares in that vision," Scalley noted in a March statement announcing the news.

"(Wife) Liz and I simply wanted to do something for this amazing place that shows our faith in and commitment to the future of this incredible University, and how excited we are for what's to come."