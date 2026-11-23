Will the craziness of the 2026 season continue in the last week of the college football regular season?

Week 12 was no different. Both UCLA and Indiana lost as top-10 teams to unranked squads. Ohio State is almost certainly out of the College Football Playoff. Non-traditional powerhouses continue to have historic campaigns.

That has all impacted the Heisman Trophy race, too. The contender list is as tight as ever, with varying criteria coming into play.

5) Devon Dampier (Utah, QB)

There was a time where the Utes signal-caller was doing a little too much. He had a stretch where he threw six intereceptions in a four-game stretch. But he's played much cleaner as of late, totaling 12 total touchdowns across the last three games.

Nov 21, 2026; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Utah Utes quarterback Devon Dampier (4) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Two of those three games came against ranked opponents in BYU and Arizona. He added 340 total yards (278 passing, 62 rushing) and four TDs (two passing and two rushing) in a Week 12 win over TCU. Overall, he has 35 total TDs in 2026, with 24 passing and 11 rushing.

Dampier's Heisman hype is as real as it gets. And if he leads the Utes to an undefeated season and a Big 12 title, he could be well on his way to being a Heisman finalist.

4) Darian Mensah (Miami, FL, QB)

Nov 21, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Darian Mensah (10) looks on as he runs toward the sideline against the Virginia Tech Hokies during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Two of the last three weeks have dampened Mensah's Heisman resume. Following the loss to Notre Dame, the Hurricanes bounced back with a win over Duke.

But Mensah followed that strong outing against one of his former schools with a stinker against Virginia Tech. The Hurricanes junior went 25-for-37 for 241 passing yards, but he had no TDs and had his first multi-interception game of the season.

Mensah's thrown three of his four picks on the year in the last three games. So, even though he still leads the country in QBR (86.3) and has accounted for 31 TDs, he has not done himself any favors in the most pivotal part of Miami's schedule.

3) Gio Lopez (Wake Forest, QB)

Nov 21, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons quarterback Gio Lopez (3) runs the ball for a touchdown against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the first quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The other Cinderella story taking over college football, Lopez is the face of the Demon Deacons' resurgence under Jake Dickert. Wake was able to clinch a spot in the ACC Championship game, pounding Georgia Tech to get the Deacs to 10-1.

Lopez has been a true dual-threat QB for Wake. He accounted for four total TDs (two rushing, two passing), and 344 total yards, including his fourth 300-yard passing game of 2026 (324). He's up to 31 total TDs (21 passing, one rushing), with just one turnover on the year.

The only blemish on Lopez's resume is a Week 3 loss to the Hurricanes that he gets to avenge in the ACC title game.

2) CJ Carr (Notre Dame, QB)

Nov 21, 2026; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback CJ Carr (13) runs the ball against the Southern Methodist University Mustangs during the second half at Notre Dame Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As long as Carr handles business in Week 13 against Syracuse, Notre Dame should have a back-to-back Heisman finalist after Jeremiyah Love made his way to New York in 2025.

The ND QB guided the Irish to a smooth win over SMU. He had another strong outing, finishing with 312 passing yards, one TD, and one INT. It was the second time in three games that Carr has eclipsed 300 passing yards, as he now has 27 total TDs this year.

Carr's QB counterparts here have stronger sheer numbers as far as TDs. But he has the most impressive win of any Heisman resume with the win over then No. 1 Miami.

1) Jeremiah Smith (Ohio State, WR)

Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) runs the ball in for a touchdown against Nebraska in the first half at Memorial Stadium on Nov. 21, 2026 in Lincoln, Nebraska. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It's not Smith's fault the Buckeyes are having one of their most disappointing seasons in recent memory. The junior wideout is about the safest bet to score and go for 100 receiving yards every week.

That's exactly what he did in OSU's loss to Nebraska, crushing the Buckeyes' chances of making the CFP. He still hauled in six catches for 165 yards and two TDs. Smith is now the national leader in both yards (1,482) and receiving scores (17), and is tied for third in receptions (86).

This race is much closer than it normally would be because of Ohio State's woes. But if the Buckeyes' record were any better, Smith may be the clear-cut favorite for the Heisman as we've ever seen.

The last time a Heisman Trophy winner was on a four-loss team was in 1969.



Can Jeremiah Smith still make history and win the award despite the Buckeyes record? pic.twitter.com/0gagRYRLZm — Underdog CFB (@UnderdogCFB) November 21, 2026