What was meant to be a slower than usual college football Saturday turned into another barnburner after a pair of top-ten teams lost their games , forcing the playoff selection committee into some more very consequential decisions.

UCLA and Indiana didn’t follow the script, losing critical late-season matchups that could not only cost those teams individually, but also throw a wrench into the Big Ten’s chances as a conference after winning the last three national championships.

This week should find some teams moving in, and moving out, of the updated College Football Playoff. Who will land where this time?

No. 1 Georgia

USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Projected SEC champion

The back-to-back reigning SEC champions clinched an historic sixth-straight berth for the conference title after beating South Carolina, and will likely be favored in that game , as sure a path to the No. 1 seed as there is.

This week: vs. Georgia Tech

No. 2 Utah

Projected Big 12 champion

Still undefeated and now having clinched a place in the Big 12 Championship Game, the Utes just have to close out at home against West Virginia and win in Arlington to stay perfect and in the mix for one of the first-round byes.

This week: at TCU

No. 3 Alabama

At large

The selection committee’s love affair with the Crimson Tide won’t change after they smashed Chattanooga, and it’ll be favored in the Iron Bowl.

This week: vs. Auburn

No. 4 Texas

At large

It’s the Longhorns’ defense doing most of the heavy lifting on this five-game win streak, and why they’re 5-0 against ranked teams, but Arch Manning has 9 TDs and 2 picks over the last month.

This week: at Texas A&M

No. 5 Notre Dame

USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

At large

The win over then-No. 1 Miami will be enough to propel the Irish into the playoff, as will this past week’s big win over SMU, and likely next week’s expected win to close out.

This week: at Syracuse

No. 6 Miami

Projected ACC champion

The loss to Notre Dame will limit the Hurricanes’ ceiling, as could Malachi Toney’s absence and their pass defense, going forward, but they’ll play for the ACC title in the next two weeks.

This week: vs. Boston College

No. 7 Tennessee

At large

Losses by UCLA and Indiana, combined with the Vols’ key win against LSU at home, ensures they’ll move up the rankings this week, and they’re a big favorite against Vandy.

This week: at Vanderbilt

No. 8 Wake Forest

At large

College football’s top scoring team did its job over the weekend, smacking around Georgia Tech to improve to 10-1. Other losses will open a pathway for Wake to move up, but they’ll go forward without leading rusher Ty Clark after he was injured.

This week: vs. Duke

No. 9 UCLA

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Projected Big Ten champion

Losing at unranked Michigan isn’t a good look, especially this late, and neither is losing another quarterback after Ty Dieffenbach’s injury, but the committee will consider the Bruins’ second-ranked strength of record and keep them in the top ten.

This week: vs. USC

No. 10 Texas Tech

At large

A week ago, the Red Raiders were the first team out of the bracket. But their one-loss record, combined with Indiana’s loss, means we should see the reigning Big 12 champs back in the top dozen at the right time.

This week: vs. TCU

No. 11 BYU

At large

The selection committee takes how a team wins into serious account, and needing three overtimes to beat four-win Kansas will raise some doubts in the room. That’s enough, combined with Wake and Tech winning by better margins, to drop the Cougars this week. But not out.

This week: vs. Cincinnati

No. 12 Boise State

Projected Group of Six selection

A complication for the selectors after the Broncos lost to San Diego State at the last second on Saturday. They’ll have a chance to avenge that result against the same team for the Pac-12 title in two weeks. New Mexico has an argument to replace Boise here, but the latter has the better strength of record.

This week: at Colorado State

On the Bubble: Oregon

USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Everyone wrote off the Ducks after a midseason 1-2 slump, making their current four-game win streak all the more impressive. They won’t crack the bracket this week after coming in at No. 13 and other winners ranked ahead of them, but they can win the Big Ten title . If they do, they’re in.

This week: at Washington

Falling Out: Indiana

The committee wasn’t thrilled with the Hoosiers’ overall resume this season, especially with that loss to Ohio State that has looked worse ever since.

Now, losing at Washington cuts into their prestige even more, so much they should fall from the No. 8 seed clear out of the field this week, and likely for good.

More: College Football Bubble Teams Who Helped, Hurt Themselves This Week