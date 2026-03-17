College Football Coach of the Year Announces Retirement After 4 Decades

David Cutcliffe, a former National Coach of the Year and architect of multiple high-profile offenses, has announced his retirement. The move concludes a 40-year career that spanned from the high school ranks in Alabama to the highest levels of the SEC and ACC.

Effective March 31, Cutcliffe will step away from his current role as the Southeastern Conference’s Special Assistant to the Commissioner for Football Relations. His departure marks the end of an era for a man widely considered one of the most influential offensive minds in the modern game.

Throughout four decades, Cutcliffe earned a reputation for building programs and developing elite talent. He leaves the sport with a legacy defined by his work with championship quarterbacks and his recognized integrity as a leader of young men.

David Cutcliffe's impact on college football quarterbacks

The national significance of Cutcliffe’s career is found in his role as a program builder. Before his arrival at Duke, the Blue Devils were often considered the bottom of the ACC. He ended an 18-year bowl drought and achieved the first 10-win season in the history of the school.

His ability to compete in the ACC changed the perception of what was possible for academic-heavy institutions in major conferences. Rivals had to account for his meticulous offensive strategies, which often neutralized talent gaps through discipline and execution.

Cutcliffe’s most enduring national contribution remains his development of quarterbacks. He coached eight players who reached the NFL, including Eli and Peyton Manning. His work at Tennessee and Ole Miss created a blueprint for modern quarterback coaching that is still utilized across the sport today.

“Coach Cutcliffe had a huge impact on me,” Peyton Manning said. “During my time at Tennessee, he didn’t just coach me on throwing mechanics and reading defenses. He taught me about preparation, discipline, and what it means to be a team leader.”

Former Duke Blue Devils head coach David Cutcliffe looks on before the game against the Miami Hurricanes at Wallace Wade Stadium. | James Guillory-Imagn Images

Daniel Jones, the current quarterback for the Indianapolis Colts, also developed under Cutcliffe at Duke. Jones noted that the game of football is better because of Cutcliffe’s dedication to developing young athletes as both players and men.

In 2022, Cutcliffe moved into the SEC office to assist Commissioner Greg Sankey. In this capacity, he influenced game management and national policies. His retirement removes a primary architect of football relations from the conference office.

“David Cutcliffe has devoted more than four decades to shaping young men and strengthening the game of football,” Sankey said. “Throughout his career as a coach, mentor, and most recently as a special assistant in our SEC office, David has served college football with wisdom, integrity, and a genuine care for people.”

Cutcliffe leaves the sport with three Conference Coach of the Year awards and a National Coach of the Year honor. His legacy is tied to the success of his former players who now lead professional and college programs.

“I leave this game with a full heart and a deep sense of gratitude,” Cutcliffe said. “The players have always been the reason and the reward.”