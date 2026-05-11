Recruiting momentum can change quickly in college football, but sometimes a program positions itself perfectly at the right moment.

That appears to be what Alabama has done with four-star linebacker Kenneth Simon II.

The Brentwood, Tennessee, native is set to announce his commitment Monday, and the battle has evolved into one of the more fascinating recruiting showdowns in the 2027 cycle. Simon is ranked as the No. 7 linebacker in the country and the No. 131 overall player nationally, making him one of the top defensive prospects available. Programs across the country pushed hard for him.

Notre Dame, Florida, Indiana and Michigan all made efforts to land Simon. Georgia and Ole Miss remain involved as well. However, this recruitment has increasingly felt like a two-team battle between Alabama and Tennessee.

Right now, Alabama appears to have the momentum.

Brentwood Academy's Kenneth Simon (10) gets in position. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

247Sports Missouri insider Sean Williams logged a prediction Sunday for the Crimson Tide to land Simon, which aligns with what On3 recruiting expert Chad Simmons has been reporting throughout the process.

"Alabama has positioned itself well heading into decision day," Simmons previously said. "Kenneth Simon II is set to announce on May 11, and this has long been a battle between Alabama and Tennessee.

Georgia and Ole Miss remain involved, but the Crimson Tide holds the momentum late. Simon’s most recent visit came in Tuscaloosa, and the fit in the defensive scheme continues to stand out. Alabama has the edge at the right time."

That last sentence is the key to this recruitment. Alabama has the edge at the right time.

Recruiting battles between elite SEC programs rarely come down to just NIL or proximity. Relationships, development history, scheme fit and long-term NFL potential all play major roles. Alabama continues to sell one of the strongest defensive development brands in college football.

Even with Nick Saban retired, the Crimson Tide still carry enormous credibility defensively. Alabama has produced a staggering amount of NFL talent on that side of the ball over the last 15 years, especially at linebacker. That matters to recruits like Simon, who clearly project themselves as future professional players.

The interesting wrinkle here is Tennessee’s connection.

Simon’s father, Kevin Simon, played for the Volunteers before eventually reaching the NFL. Usually, legacy ties give a program a major advantage in recruiting battles like this.

Tennessee also strengthened its case this offseason by hiring Jim Knowles as defensive coordinator. Knowles is widely viewed as one of the best defensive minds in college football after successful stops at Oklahoma State, Ohio State and Penn State.

That combination should make Tennessee extremely appealing.

Yet this recruitment increasingly feels like Simon wants to create his own path instead of simply following family history. That is where Alabama’s pitch becomes powerful. Playing in Tuscaloosa offers the chance to build an independent legacy while still competing for championships and NFL development.

The reality is this recruitment may not truly end Monday regardless of the announcement.

Modern recruiting battles rarely stop after a commitment. Programs continue recruiting elite players all the way through signing day, especially when dealing with top-150 prospects. If Tennessee’s defense takes a major step forward under Knowles this season, the Volunteers could absolutely remain a serious factor moving forward.

Still, entering commitment day, Alabama appears to be the program best positioned to land one of the top linebackers in the 2027 class.