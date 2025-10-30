College Football HQ

Ex-$85 million college football coach may be Florida State's next HC: Insider

Florida State is sticking with Mike Norvell for now, but the Seminoles are rumored to be considering making a change during the college football offseason.

Jonathan Adams

Oct 11, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell after losing the game to the Pittsburgh Panthers at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images
Oct 11, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell after losing the game to the Pittsburgh Panthers at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images
Florida State has publicly supported Mike Norvell in a statement released earlier this season, but the Seminoles could still enter the college football coaching carousel during the offseason. If Florida State fires Norvell, an interesting name has emerged as a potential candidate.

While providing context to the latest college football rumors, On3's Pete Nakos reported that former Penn State head coach James Franklin is a potential candidate at Virginia Tech. The insider added that Franklin would also be a top candidate at Florida State if the Noles make a move in the coming months.

"Sources have connected former Penn State head coach James Franklin to the Virginia Tech job; however, he is likely to be one of the top names in coaching searches this cycle," Nakos detailed on Monday.

"His name is also tied to Florida and LSU, and will likely be a top name at Florida State if the Seminoles move on from Mike Norvell. Franklin does have some familiarity with Virginia Tech; his former defensive coordinator at Penn State was Pry."

How would former Penn State HC James Franklin fit at Florida State?

Franklin will be an interesting candidate given his time at Penn State ended on such a sour note. Yet, we are not even a year removed from Franklin leading the Nittany Lions on a run to the College Football Playoff.

Franklin could have an even clearer path to making the postseason at Florida State given the wide-open nature of the ACC. There is also the advantage of recruiting inside the state of Florida.

Florida State's decision makers plan to evaluate Norvell and the football program at the end of the season. Norvell's current buyout is one of the largest in college football topping $54 million, per Nakos.

If Florida State fires Mike Norvell, the Seminoles are looking at a $100 million bill

The Seminoles must also consider the cost of not only paying Norvell's buyout but hiring a new coaching staff. If Florida State eventually moves on from Norvell, the Noles are looking at an estimated $100 million cost.

"Sources have speculated that the all-in cost to fire Norvell and his staff and make the next hire is in the $100 million range," Nakos wrote on Oct. 19.

James Franklin had a 10-year, $85 million contract at Penn State

Franklin was previously on a 10-year, $85 million contract at Penn State, per ESPN. The longtime head coach will be looking for a lucrative new deal at Virginia Tech, Florida State or his next landing spot.

There is one caveat as Franklin earned a massive buyout from Penn State with an offset clause if he lands a new gig. Franklin may be willing to take less money and encourage a program like Florida State to invest more in NIL.

