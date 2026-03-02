College Football Coach Tired of Watching CFP From Home Backs 24-Team Format

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel is ready to stop watching the College Football Playoff from his living room. After a disappointing finish to the 2025 season, the Volunteers’ leader is looking for more opportunities to compete for a national title.

The current 12-team format has not been enough to include a Tennessee team that has struggled with late-season consistency. The Vols were one-and-done in 2024, exiting the playoffs in the first round after a 42-17 loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Heupel believes that expanding the field even further is the most logical step for the sport.

In a recent On3 interview with Chris Low, Heupel expressed his support for a 24-team playoff model. This alignment matches a recent proposal circulating within the Big Ten to increase postseason access for programs across the country.

Josh Heupel seeks 24-team College Football Playoff expansion

Heupel discussed his preference for a larger bracket as the Big Ten explores a proposal to move to 24 teams by 2029. This plan would include 23 at-large bids and one spot for the Group of Six.

The proposal also suggests eliminating conference championship games to reduce injury risks. It would prioritize home games on campus for the top sixteen seeds.

"The way college football is constantly changing, that probably makes the most sense," Heupel said. He noted that the evolving landscape of the sport requires a more inclusive postseason structure.

Tennessee has been consistent under Heupel but has not yet reached the national title game. The Volunteers are one of only four SEC schools without a losing season in the last five years.

However, the defense struggled against the run last season. Only Mississippi State finished with more missed tackles than the Volunteers in the SEC during that span.

To fix these issues, Heupel orchestrated a major staff overhaul. New defensive coordinator Jim Knowles has been tasked with creating more consistency on that side of the ball.

After one season at Penn State, defensive coordinator Jim Knowles joined the Tennessee coaching staff this offseason. | Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Heupel also hired Derek Owings as the highest paid strength coach in the country. Owings previously helped Indiana win a national championship before moving to Knoxville.

"We're in a race to get it done as fast as possible," Heupel said regarding his pursuit of a championship. He acknowledges the passion of a fan base that expects immediate results.

The Volunteers will have a full allotment of scholarships this year for the first time since Heupel arrived. This follows a period of NCAA probation inherited from the previous coaching regime.

Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel during the first half against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Neyland Stadium. | Randy Sartin-Imagn Images

The quarterback position will be a primary focus during the upcoming offseason after quarterback Joey Aguilar lost his bid for another year of eligibility. Redshirt freshman George MacIntyre and true freshman Faizon Brandon are expected to compete for the starting job.

"At the end of the day, it's still a productivity business at quarterback," Heupel said. He noted that the team will not be in a hurry to name a starter.

He remains focused on the high expectations of the Tennessee fans. "My goal is to go win the championship too, and that's why I want to be here," Heupel added. He believes the program is close to moving past its previous recruiting restrictions.

Tennessee will start spring practice on March 16.