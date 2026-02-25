College Football World Expected To Be ‘Less Fun’ After Losing $2 Million QB

Tennessee Volunteers signal-caller Joey Aguilar, who held a $2 million NIL valuation last year, nearly traded his cleats for a fire axe before his rise to stardom in Knoxville. The veteran quarterback spent years navigating the junior college circuit and considering a career in firefighting before finding his footing at Tennessee.

His arrival in 2025 transformed the Volunteers' offense into a unit that led the Southeastern Conference in scoring. Aguilar proved himself as a fearless passer who threw for over 3,500 yards and guided the program through a potential transition period with remarkable poise.

However, a recent legal setback in a local courthouse has abruptly silenced the deep passes he frequently launched in Neyland Stadium. The saga reached a definitive conclusion when Chancellor Chris Heagerty denied Aguilar’s request for a preliminary injunction in Knox County Chancery Court.

Joey Aguilar eligibility ruling shifts Tennessee focus to youth movement

The court ruling upheld the NCAA’s five-year eligibility clock, counting seasons spent at the junior college level against Aguilar's remaining time. ESPN analyst Greg McElroy noted during his Always College Football podcast that the loss of Aguilar removes an athlete who displayed unmatched grit during his short tenure in the Southeastern Conference.

Aguilar was reportedly set to earn $2 million in NIL payouts had he been allowed to return for the 2026 season. Instead of returning to campus, the 24-year-old quarterback will travel to Indianapolis for the NFL Scouting Combine to begin his professional evaluation.

"The college football world, though, will be a little less fun without Joey Aguilar ripping those 50-yard bombs in Neyland Stadium," McElroy stated during a recent podcast.

This sentiment captures the broader frustration with a career ending on a legal technicality rather than on the field of play.

McElroy emphasized that while rules and "guardrails" are necessary, the loss of such a compelling underdog story makes the sport feel less vibrant. The "gunslinger" mentality that defined Tennessee's offense last season is now a memory as the program moves toward an uncertain future.

Tennessee quarterback Joey Aguilar (6) celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the Music City Bowl. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel must now rely on a group that features immense raw talent but limited on-field experience. George MacIntyre is the primary candidate to take over the starting role after spending a year learning the system as a redshirt freshman.

True freshman Faizon Brandon provides another intriguing option as a former five-star recruit and the number two overall player in his class. While Brandon has the athleticism to challenge for the job, MacIntyre’s familiarity with the playbook gives him a meaningful advantage.

This quarterback battle is expected to dominate sports bar conversations throughout Knoxville for the next six months.

The Volunteers will hold their Orange & White spring game on Sat., April 11.