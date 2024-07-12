College football expansion: Big 12 in play for Clemson, Florida State?
College football will look very different this season after a historic round of conference realignment forever changed the national map in every major league, but as Clemson and Florida State continue to battle the ACC in court, those schools could represent the next major move in the future.
And if they do, the Big 12 would want to be in the conversation.
That's according to analysis from Yahoo Sports' Ross Dellenger, who speculated that one of the options those schools would have is to join forces with the Big 12 Conference, whose commissioner, Brett Yormark, is famous for saying he's "open for business."
"I think there is at least early conversation between the Big 12 and those schools about the possibility," Dellenger said to John Kurtz. "I don't know that it's anything serious yet, because they do have to get out of the ACC, whether that's through a settlement or a court rule.
"So it could be months, if not years, away from something. That does seem to be one of the possibilities is the Big 12," he added.
Last offseason, Clemson and Florida State were revealed to be two of the so-called "Magnificent Seven" schools that were scouting a possible exit from the ACC's grant of rights agreement that expires in 2036. North Carolina was a third.
To leave the conference before that date, a school would have to fork over an exit fee of nine figures, with Florida State estimating the figure could surpass a half-billion dollars given all the other fees.
But it appears at least Clemson and FSU want to make a move before that date in order to take full advantage of the new market that has emerged since the landmark expansion phases that took place last offseason.
If the schools did move, the SEC or Big Ten would seem to be the likeliest destinations for both: the SEC given the geographic location, and the Big Ten given that league's recent nationwide expansion.
Some observers are skeptical that the SEC would add more schools in states where they already have members — the Gators and Gamecocks in Florida and South Carolina, respectively — and both of those schools are already established rivals with both Florida State and Clemson.
But other analysts favor a merger with the SEC for precisely that reason, while others still center on the Big Ten wanting to further expand its geographical reach, move into the Florida media market, and get better access to the rich recruiting ground in the state.
At this point, it's all speculation, and this timeline will not move quickly, as the schools' respective cases against the ACC grind through the courts.
And until some settlement finally comes, Clemson and Florida State are, on paper, in the ACC until 2036.
-
More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams