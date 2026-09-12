College Football Fans Accuse Referees of Favoring Michigan During Oklahoma Game

All eyes are on how the officials perform in Saturday’s game with Michigan on the field against SEC contender Oklahoma after what transpired at the Big House a week ago, and early on, the general consensus was that the stripes were helping them again.

A negative view of the officiating started developing on social media following what was already a notable early flag count and, in particular, some pass interference calls against the Sooners defense that helped bail out the Michigan offense when facing seemingly insurmountable obstacles.

Refs Intervene to Help Michigan, Or Did They?

Facing a 3rd and 9 situation from their own 23-yard line, the Wolverines offense was in trouble and needed a completion from quarterback Bryce Underwood, but moments after his pass fell incomplete, the officials called pass interference on the Oklahoma defense.

The officials as soon as Michigan was about to go 3 & Out: pic.twitter.com/t5juKr3tr0 — College Sports Only (@CSOonX) September 12, 2026

These Michigan-OU refs



Michigan just getting calls out of thin air 🙄 pic.twitter.com/ehwGUVbBTO — Old Row Sports (@OldRowSports) September 12, 2026

The refs already off to a hot start for Michigan. — JBook. (@JBook_37) September 12, 2026

Penalty Leads to a Michigan Touchdown

Later in the first quarter, the Michigan offense once again was facing a third down from around midfield when officials intervened, this time calling another pass interference against Sooners defensive back Courtlans Guillory that gave the Wolverines a first down that drew ire from some fans on social media.

I’m still confused about the pass interference call on Courtland Guillory on third down. — Brody Lusk (@BrodyLusk247) September 12, 2026

Man, what the hell was that call on Guillory? — George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) September 12, 2026

Whatever it was, soon after, Michigan was in better position to score a touchdown, as Underwood did from 38 yards out, the longest TD rush of his career, and a much-needed morale boost for him and the offense after last week.

BRYCE UNDERWOOD TO THE HOUSE pic.twitter.com/AbDcbZUTNm — College Football Report (@CFBReport) September 12, 2026

Targeting, then no targeting

The general feeling around the officiating in the game took a different negative turn when Oklahoma safety Michael Boganowski was initially called for targeting after a hard hit against Underwood, but the penalty was later overturned after review, drawing some ire from Sooner fans, too.

Oklahoma safety Michael Boganowski was initially called for targeting on this hit against Michigan QB Bryce Underwood, but the flag was picked up after a review. pic.twitter.com/l0dPwKSZQz — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) September 12, 2026

Admittedly, it would seem unusual that these particular officials would want to help Michigan, considering the crew on the field is from the SEC, as per the terms of the deal that allows road teams to have officials from their conference call the game, but that won’t stop people from thinking Michigan is getting help after what happened last week.

The situation has been hugely amplified by massive controversy: Michigan’s 13-12 win over Western Michigan hinged on Big Ten officials restoring one second after a Hail Mary attempt that appeared to end with zeros on the clock and TV feed, leading to a second, and finally successful, Hail Mary play.

It’s bound to result in some early overreaction from fans watching how officials call Michigan games more closely than ever.