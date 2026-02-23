College Football Fans Bracing for Rule Change That Many Have Been Asking For

When it comes to college football rules, everyone is a critic. Granted, most of the concerns center around officials' calls, not around the actual underlying rules. But in at least one area of college football rules, constant criticsm may be forcing the college football establishment into a change.

The Athletic's Chris Vannini discussed potential matters under consideration for the college football rules committee and noted a significant potential change. The committee will be meeting this Tuesday and Wednesday and Vannini sees the potential for a change in the penalties for targeting.

Targeting Rule Change?

Under the current NCAA rules, a second-half targeting call includes not only the 15-yard penalty and an ejection of the offending player, but a carryover first half suspension for the following game. It's the mandatory carryover that Vannini sees potentially undergoing change.

"[T]he committee could propose to remove the carryover suspension part of the punishment for first-time offenders on second-half targeting penalties," wrote Vannini. He noted that carryover penalties could still remain in effect for players penalized for targeting multiple times in a season.

Among many who opposed the current incarnation of the rule were Miami coach Mario Cristobal, who saw a targeting penalty against defensive back Xavier Lucas in the CFP semifinal cause the standout defender to miss the first half of the Hurricanes' national title battle with Indiana. Cristobal termed that penalty "unjustly administered."

Count Miami's Mario Cristobal as a non-fan of the carryover aspect of targeting penalties. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Other Options

At this point, officials are noting a continuing decrease of targeting penalties, with the number called dropping almost in half between 2020 and 2024. While some have called for taking out the targeting penalty or even creating a penalty system with different outcomes based on the severity of the violation, the NCAA rules makers understandably oppose a subjective content to their rule.

Targeting History

The rise (and subsequent fall) of targeting contains a veritable history of recent football. Concern over significant head and neck injuries led to the enactment of targeting as a penalty in 2008. The extent of penalties involved has shifted significantly since, as has the review process to confirm a call and the appeal process for further discipline following a call.

If the committee does indeed recommend this targeting change, it will ultimately go to the NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel in April for ultimate approval. Virtually every year, some small changes are enacted, but the potential to wipe out next-game penalties for first-time targeting offenders would be a significant move.