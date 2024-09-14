College football game canceled over whooping cough: Portland State and South Dakota is called off
The football game between Portland State and South Dakota has been canceled due to a sudden illness in the PSU locker room, the team announced hours before kickoff.
Portland State said that several players developed a case of pertussis, also known as whooping cough, and thought it best to call off the game after speaking with team doctors on both sides.
"A case of pertussis (whooping cough) got into the Viking team two days ago," the school said in a statement on Saturday.
"Pertussis is a highly contagious disease that affects the lungs. As a result, many team members have been exposed to the disease. The two programs and their team doctors have been in discussions regardng the situation.
"It was determined by Portland State that the game would not be played in the interest of the health of the student-athletes. It should be noted that no players on the Viking team are seriously ill at this time."
Portland State said it will make an announcement on refunds for ticket holders at later date, since the game will not be made up, meaning both teams will play only 11 games this season.
Portland State plays against Boise State next weekend, and the Broncos have responded to the situation with a statement that the school will be monitoring the situation.
"We are aware of Portland State's decision to cancel their game against South Dakota due to health and safety protocols," Boise State said in its statement.
"We are in communication with Portland State's administration and will remain so as we continue to monitor the situation as it pertains to next Saturday's game. Our utmost priority and concern are for the health and safety of everyone involved."
-
More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams