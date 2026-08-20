College Football Heisman Candidate Takes on Surprising Fall Semester Job

There is a version of the college quarterback experience that involves marketing deals, national TV hits and a Heisman Trophy watch list with your name on it. LaNorris Sellers has all of that this fall.

He also has a part-time job cutting grass and picking up golf balls at a driving range in West Columbia. The two things are not as far apart as they sound once you hear him explain why he is doing it.

LaNorris Sellers' internship at The Par Tee Golf Center

South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Lanorris Sellers (16) passes against the Clemson Tigers in the third quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sellers has no classes on his schedule this semester. The South Carolina quarterback is a senior sport and entertainment management major set to graduate in December, and the only requirement left on his degree plan is an internship.

He picked The Par Tee Golf Center in West Columbia. The internship is the only college coursework he has to worry about for now, since he has no classes on his academic schedule.

South Carolina beat reporter Hale McGranahan asked Sellers what the job actually looks like. His answer was blunt. "Just facility management and stuff like that, cutting grass and picking up balls like that," Sellers said.

It is not his first stint outside the football building. Sellers previously interned with Contract Construction, the firm working on the Williams-Brice Stadium renovation project. That experience put him in the room for planning meetings most students never see. He described sitting in on meetings with the group out of Oklahoma that was awarded the job to design and build the stadium.

Sellers has talked about engineering, architecture, stadium design or facility management as things he finds genuinely interesting, separate from football entirely. The construction internship fed that curiosity directly. He said the experience meant he knew what was happening with the stadium project before most people did.

A Heisman contender who still wants a normal job

The Heisman Trophy stands on a podium during a press conference at the New York Marriott Marquis before the 2016 Heisman Trophy awards ceremony. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sellers enters 2026 with a Heisman Trophy case built on flashes rather than a finished résumé. He was in the national player of the year conversation as a redshirt freshman in 2024, when he threw for 2,534 yards and 18 touchdowns while setting South Carolina's single-season rushing record for a quarterback at 674 yards.

Analysts have called him a physical outlier at 6-foot-3 and around 240 pounds with the arm strength to threaten a defense deep and the power to break tackles in the open field.

Then 2025 happened. South Carolina finished 4-8 under first-year offensive coordinator Mike Shula, and Sellers took a step back statistically, completing 60.8% of his passes for 2,437 yards with 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

He also finished the year on a run, piling up 901 total yards and six touchdowns over his final three games, which is part of why national outlets still list him among 2026's top Heisman sleepers.