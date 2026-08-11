3,900-Yard QB Gets Strong Endorsement from SEC Coach Ahead of 2026 Season

Trinidad Chambliss morphed from an unheard-of Division II transfer into one of college football's surprising stars in 2025.

The 6-foot, 200-pounder adapted quickly to SEC football, finishing his first season at Ole Miss with 3,937 yards, 22 touchdowns and three interceptions while guiding it to its first-ever College Football Playoff run. His outstanding first season in Division I landed him on the All-SEC Second Team offense, splitting the honor with former Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson.

As he enters his second season as the Rebels' starter, Chambliss' name has been heavily featured in preseason Heisman Trophy conversations. Chambliss captivated the college football world with his creativity and improvisation on the national stage last winter, and the fans are ready for an encore performance.

"He's just a playmaker"

Jan 1, 2026; New Orleans, LA, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) tosses the ball as Georgia Bulldogs defensive tackle Josh Horton (81) chases in the fourth quarter during the 2026 Sugar Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Adam Rittenberg of ESPN compiled the opinions of anonymous college football coaches about starting quarterbacks throughout the Power Four ranks over the summer. Unsurprisingly, coaches Rittenberg asked about Chambliss were very complimentary of his abilities.

"Trinidad is not underrated now, and he's a quick decision-maker. He makes fast decisions," the coach said. "He can obviously hurt you with his legs, can hurt you with his arms. He's just a playmaker. He makes guys around him better."

When it comes to his legs, Chambliss is one of the more dangerous quarterbacks across the SEC. He rushed for 527 yards and eight touchdowns, the third-best rushing output among SEC signal-callers last season behind Diego Pavia of Vanderbilt and Taylen Green of Arkansas.

The last part of that quote is something Ole Miss needs from Chambliss in order to keep the offense afloat in 2026. Kewan Lacy and the interior of the offensive line are well-established, but Ole Miss has question marks at offensive tackle and in the receiving corps.

Five of their six most productive pass catchers from 2025 are no longer a part of the program. Most of them went to the NFL draft, but there were a pair in Cayden Lee and Winston Watkins who transferred elsewhere in the SEC. Deuce Alexander is the top returnee in the receiving corps; he caught 44 passes for 684 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Chambliss will also have a new play caller in offensive coordinator John David Baker. Of the changes around Chambliss, this one is probably the most over-discussed; Baker was on Lane Kiffin's staff for three seasons before he left to become East Carolina's offensive coordinator in 2024, so there will be few changes in order for the Rebels' offense.