College Football Hot Seat Watch: 5 Head Coaches Under Serious Pressure Entering 2026

2026 is a pivotal season for many head coaches across the Power Four ranks.

The coaching carousel in the 2027 offseason should revolve at a slower pace after nearly 20 Power Four programs disposed of their previous head coaches at different junctures of the 2025 season.

However, there are several coaches who cannot afford to regress in 2026 for the sake of their job security.

Below, we list the five head coaches on the hottest seats entering the 2026 college football season.

5. Bill O'Brien

A regression from seven wins in his first season at Boston College to two wins in his second firmly places Bill O'Brien on a warm seat in 2026. That regression combined with testy press conference interactions have Eagles fans wondering if O'Brien is truly the man for the job.

Aside from the defensive backfield, there is turnover across much of Boston College's 2026 roster. The Eagles are likely to trot out Mason McKenzie at quarterback, a Division II transfer from Saginaw Valley State. A schedule that features three Power Four non-conference bouts and several upper-echelon ACC programs leaves little room for growth.

4. Luke Fickell

Nov 29, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Wisconsin Badgers head coach Luke Fickell looks on during the first half against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Constant regression in his first three seasons at Wisconsin is why Luke Fickell finds himself on the hot seat. The Badgers tried an air raid offense in 2024 and 2025, which clashed with the style of football Wisconsin and Fickell are known for, and most importantly, did not yield positive results on the field.

The Badgers are hoping Old Dominion dual-threat transfer Colton Joseph is an answered prayer following a revolving door of quarterbacks in the past. Wisconsin is looking to avoid a third consecutive losing season for the first time since the early 1990s.

3. Lincoln Riley

Lincoln Riley's residence on the hot seat is a result of the expectations in front of him. The Trojans return 15 starters from their nine-win 2025 campaign, and Riley believes his roster is in the best shape to reach a College Football Playoff in his tenure at USC.

USC will battle all three of the Big Ten's College Football Playoff participants from 2025 and a pair of teams hoping to break into the College Football Playoff in Washington and Penn State. If the Trojans once again fall one or two losses short of a College Football Playoff appearance, there will be questions about the long-term potential of Riley at USC.

2. Bill Belichick

Jul 17, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina head coach Bill Belichick, with the media during interviews at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

North Carolina parted ways with an older head coach, Mack Brown, just to hire another older head coach in Bill Belichick in the 2025 offseason. The difference between Brown and Belichick is that Brown never missed a bowl game in his later stint on the job.

The Tar Heels' 2025 season was enjoyable for roughly one possession before it went sideways against TCU and throughout ACC play. New offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino has a track record as a potent play caller, but he has been unable to save the last two coaches he worked under from their eventual firing.

1. Mike Norvell

All goodwill toward Mike Norvell from Florida State fans went out the window in 2024. Replicating a perfect regular season is a nearly impossible expectation for any coach, but following it up with a 2-10 mark is unacceptable.

The Seminoles began 2025 with a bang in the form of a victory over Alabama, but their encore performance against Power Four competition was a disappointing 2-7 mark. Simply attaining bowl eligibility would be an unsatisfactory result for Florida State fans in 2026.