Latest College Football Hot Seat Rankings Put $51 Million Head Coach on Notice

Every college football offseason, some programs repeatedly hear the same bad news. In this case, the offseason coach hot-seat conversation has dependably floated the same school's leader time and time again: Florida State head coach Mike Norvell.

CBS Sports polled 10 of its college football writers for its 2026 hot seat rankings, asking each to rate every FBS coach's job security on a scale from 0 to 5.

Norvell pulled a unanimous 5.0, the worst score possible, landing him in the "win or be fired" tier alongside Wisconsin's Luke Fickell and Baylor's Dave Aranda, who also received a 5.0.

That number stings even more when you look at where Norvell was rated a year ago. His 2025 rating was a 3.3. That's a big fall in a single season, which reflects exactly how the Seminoles have fared lately.

Norvell, for his part, is not playing along with the hot-seat narrative. He told The Athletic's Ralph D. Russo during the ACC Kickoff event, "I don't fear failure. I never have. I do fear regret."

Why the Seminoles may move on from Norvell

Norvell owns a 38-34 record across six seasons in Tallahassee, but strip out the 13-1 dream run in 2023, and the picture turns ugly. The Seminoles have gone 7-17 since that Orange Bowl appearance, including a stomach-turning 2-10 collapse in 2024 and a 5-7 finish in 2025 that started with a win over Alabama before falling apart.

The Seminoles' offense has been handed to quarterback Ashton Daniels, a transfer who bounced from Stanford to Auburn and carries a career line of 24 touchdowns against 22 interceptions.

Norvell's job hinges on a signal-caller with a nearly even touchdown-to-pick ratio, which is a nerve-wracking way to enter a make-or-break year.

Wideout Duce Robinson, who ranks No. 5 on my list of the top returning receivers in college football, is a legitimate NFL talent, but one great target does not fix an offense, and Florida State returns just two offensive starters while folding in more than 20 transfers.

Tough schedule and a buyout that may only delay the inevitable

After opening against New Mexico State, the Seminoles face back-to-back dates with SMU and Alabama, then road trips to Louisville and Miami, plus a home game against Clemson. CBS Sports writer Brad Crawford projected Florida State to finish 6-6. In Tallahassee, 6-6 is not a rebuilding step. It is a pink slip.

The only thing that seems to be slowing down the inevitable is money. Norvell's buyout has hovered around the $50 million range, and that price tag is the entire reason he survived a 5-7 season at all. But buyouts delay decisions; they do not prevent them.

Florida State head coach Mike Norvell must turn around the Seminoles or he may be fired. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Just ask James Franklin, who was fired by Penn State last year despite entering the season with a 1.33 hot seat rating and now finds himself in Blacksburg leading the Virginia Tech Hokies.

There is a pathway to salvation. Coach Sonny Cumbie carried a 5.0 into last season at Louisiana Tech and coached his way to a bowl win against Coastal Carolina. Ultimately, these coaching hot seat analyses are offseason water-cooler talk and nothing more.