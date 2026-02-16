College Football LB Projected as ‘NFL Version of Lottery Pick’ in Updated Mock Draft

The path to the top of the draft board is usually paved with quarterbacks, but this offseason presents a different narrative. Defensive versatility is capturing the attention of evaluators searching for the next franchise cornerstone.

One specific prospect has transcended traditional positional value to become a potential top-five selection. A leading analyst recently described this defensive playmaker as the professional equivalent of a lottery selection due to his immense upside.

While his collegiate production was impressive, his physical traits suggest a ceiling that is even higher at the next level. This hybrid defender offers the rare ability to disrupt offenses from both the second level and the line of scrimmage.

Arvell Reese projected to New York Jets at No. 2 overall

CBS Sports’ Mike Renner released his latest projections following Super Bowl LX. He slated Ohio State standout Arvell Reese to land in New York with the second overall selection.

Renner highlights the linebacker's physical tools as the primary driver for this high placement. He noted that while the prospect's technical refinement is ongoing, the raw attributes are undeniable. In his write-up, Renner compares Reese to the "NFL version of a lottery pick," making the comparison because of his still unrealized potential.

The 6-foot-4, 243-pound defender is viewed as a "decidedly different" athlete compared to recent hybrid stars. Yet, the blueprint of converting off-ball athletes to edge rushers remains a popular trend for front offices.

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Arvell Reese (8) gets into position during the quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Reese is coming off a dominant campaign for the Buckeyes, where he solidified the middle of the unit. He tallied 69 total stops and 10 tackles for loss during his junior season.

His stat sheet also included 6.5 sacks and five quarterback hurries. This production helped earn him Big Ten Linebacker of the Year honors and consensus All-American recognition.

Dane Brugler of The Athletic also holds the Glenville High School product in high regard. Brugler placed him at the very top of his midseason prospect rankings, citing his explosive movement.

NFL analyst Lance Zierlein describes the Buckeye as a "perfect storm of chaos" for opposing coordinators. Zierlein notes that while his hand usage is "under construction," his closing speed is elite.

The concern for some scouts lies in the lack of experience diagnosing plays at professional speeds. An anonymous AFC executive mentioned that the defender needs to choose between rushing the passer or playing in space to maximize his potential.

Despite these developmental questions, the consensus is that his length and speed are worth the early investment. The 2026 NFL Draft is scheduled to begin on April 23 in Pittsburgh.