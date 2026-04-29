College Football Legends Continue Facing Disturbing Identity Theft Problems

Two separate fraud cases have surfaced within weeks of each other, and the victims share a common thread: they are current or former star college football and NFL players whose identities were stolen to pull off sophisticated loan scams worth millions.

The cases involve elaborate setups, fake documents, and in one instance, a defendant literally wearing wigs and makeup to impersonate NFL players on video calls.

It is a jarring reminder that high-profile athletes face threats well beyond the field, and that their names and likenesses carry serious financial weight with bad actors.

Luther Davis, disguises, and a $20 million fraud scheme

Former University of Alabama defensive lineman Luther Davis, a member of the Crimson Tide's 2009 national championship team, pleaded guilty Monday in federal court in Atlanta to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft, according to CBS Atlanta.

Davis, 37, and partner CJ Evins, 29, are accused of obtaining at least 13 fraudulent loans totaling nearly $20 million by impersonating three NFL players during virtual loan closings.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) is one of several athletes impersonated in an alleged multi-million dollar fraud scheme. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

According to prosecutors, Davis wore a wig and makeup on one video call, a wig alone on another, and a durag-style head covering on a third while posing as Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr.

The pair also impersonated Green Bay Packers safety Xavier McKinney and former Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku to secure millions in additional loans. Proceeds reportedly went toward real estate, jewelry and cars.

A second scheme targeting Cam Ward, Leonard Fournette

Just days later, a separate indictment surfaced out of Jefferson Parish, Louisiana. A New Orleans-area couple, Albert "Paul" Weber and Cyntrelle Lash, were charged with wire fraud, conspiracy, money laundering and six counts of aggravated identity theft for a scheme that reportedly ran from 2016 through last year, per The Times-Picayune.

Prosecutors allege the pair convinced investors to fund "bridge loans" for college athletes transitioning to professional leagues, impersonating players including Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward and LSU alum Leonard Fournette, using fake emails, driver's licenses and W-2 forms.

The scope here is notable: six athletes total, including two future NFL players and two future NBA players, were listed as victims. The scheme reportedly generated over $3 million in fraudulent proceeds.

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) was impersonated by alleged fraudsters seeking loans from investors. | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

Weber, who may have played basketball at Alabama during the 2004-05 season according to college records, appears to have used insider knowledge of the recruiting-to-draft pipeline to target athletes at precisely the moment they were most vulnerable financially.

Under pre-2021 NCAA rules, those athletes could not legally earn outside income, which made the bridge-loan concept seem plausible to unsuspecting investors. Weber is scheduled to be arraigned on Friday.