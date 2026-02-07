College football loses bowl game after just five seasons

The college football postseason calendar has lost another entry as the sport continues to evolve around an expanded playoff format. Organizers for the annual December contest held at SoFi Stadium confirmed on Thursday that the game has been permanently discontinued. The decision removes a prominent West Coast matchup from the schedule after a brief five-year run.

This cancellation brings the total number of bowl games expected for the 2026 season down to 40. Smaller postseason events face increasing pressure to remain viable as the focus shifts heavily toward the 12-team College Football Playoff. The reduction reflects a market-driven correction that officials have warned could happen as team participation and fan interest fluctuate.

Hosted in recent years by former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski, the game featured tie-ins with the Mountain West and Pac-12 conferences.

Despite the star power and a modern venue in Inglewood, California, the event struggled to establish a permanent foothold in a saturated market. The 2025 edition proved to be the final chapter for the showcase.

LA Bowl ends five-year run following Washington victory over Boise State

The LA Bowl has officially shut down operations. Organizers announced the decision less than a month after the Washington Huskies defeated Boise State 38-10 in what is now the event's final game.

The bowl debuted in 2021 after a one-year delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic and quickly cycled through various sponsorships, including an initial deal with comedian Jimmy Kimmel.

Washington Huskies head coach Jedd Fisch holds the LA Bowl championship belt presented by Rob Gronkowski after defeating the Boise State Broncos at SoFi Stadium. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

"After five great years, the LA Bowl at Sofi Stadium will no longer be moving forward," organizers said in a statement. "It has been an honor for our staff and volunteers to bring college football to one of the world's greatest venues."

The game was designed to pair the Mountain West champion against a Pac-12 opponent. It succeeded in creating unique matchups, never repeating a pairing during its existence. Boise State was the only program to appear twice, losing both times. The bowl relied heavily on personality-driven marketing, transitioning from Jimmy Kimmel Live! promotion to the "Hosted by Gronk" branding that defined its later years.

Nick Carparelli, executive director of Bowl Season, has previously noted that the number of games is not fixed. He explained that the system is strictly a function of host communities and willing participants.

A statement from the LA Bowl. pic.twitter.com/mR7Q3a2gue — LA Bowl (@LABowlGame) February 5, 2026

"The bowl system is a market-driven system," Carparelli said. "Through the 100 years of bowl games, no one has ever dictated how many bowl games there are. They've been strictly a function of host communities that want to host them and teams that want to participate."

Recent years have seen challenges with player opt-outs and the transfer portal, which opens in December. These factors have made it difficult for non-playoff games to field competitive rosters. While 40 games remain on the docket for next season, the loss of the SoFi Stadium event signals that the inventory of postseason opportunities is beginning to contract.

