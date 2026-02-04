College football team loses 35 players to transfer portal

Ohio State enjoyed a dominant 2025 regular season, winning every game, but fell 13–10 to Indiana in the Big Ten Championship and was then upset by Miami, 24–14, in the College Football Playoff quarterfinal (Cotton Bowl).

Miami built a 14–0 halftime lead and delivered a pivotal 72‑yard pick‑six by Keionte Scott; Ohio State rallied in the second half but could not overcome the Hurricanes’ timely late drives.

The Buckeyes entered the game as the defending national champion and the No. 2 seed in the 12‑team playoff, but the loss underscored another late‑season stumble.

Since the transfer portal opened in January 2026, Ohio State has been extremely active, bringing in 17 transfers, including former five‑star defensive lineman James Smith, All‑Big Ten Honorable Mention tight end Hunter Welcing, and former five‑star edge rusher Qua Russaw.

However, while head coach Ryan Day and his staff have added more than a dozen players, the departures have been far heavier: 35 Buckeyes are currently listed as outgoing, one of the largest departure totals in college football.

The outflow included several high‑profile recruits and rotation players. Notable departures include five‑star receiver Quincy Porter (Notre Dame), receiver Mylan Graham (Notre Dame), offensive lineman Tegra Tshabola (Kentucky), corner Aaron Scott Jr. (Oregon), and running back James Peoples (Penn State).

Porter was a consensus five‑star and the No. 4 wide receiver in the 2024 class, while the other four were highly coveted four‑star recruits who ranked inside the top 10 at their positions.

Day has led Ohio State since 2019 and built a high‑win program, compiling an 82–12 overall record with back‑to‑back Big Ten titles in 2019 and 2020, Rose Bowl wins in 2021 and 2024, and a national title in 2025.

He has routinely mixed traditional recruiting with transfer‑portal additions, landing highly coveted transfers such as Julian Sayin, the current starting quarterback and a 2025 Heisman finalist, Quinshon Judkins, now an NFL running back, and All‑American safety Caleb Downs.

Importantly, the sheer total of 35 departures does not necessarily indicate a mass exodus of established starters, as many who left were depth or developmental players. In fact, despite those departures, Ohio State still ranks No. 5 overall on 247Sports after having secured 17 commits for 2026, including five four‑star transfers.

Still, losing 35 rostered players in a single window raises questions about depth, player development, and roster management for a program judged by championship standards and led by a long‑term, highly paid coach.

