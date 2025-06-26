College football player Nate White dies at 20, police to investigate
South Dakota State running back Nate White died early Wednesday morning, the school announced. White was 20 years old.
No details around White’s cause of death have been revealed.
Brookings (S.D.) police said they were investigating White’s death as of June 25.
Shortly before 7 a.m. local time that morning, White’s roommate called police to report that he was not breathing and was unresponsive in his bed, police said in a statement.
“Jackrabbit football is a brotherhood and today we are all hurting with the shocking news of the loss of Nate White,” South Dakota State head coach Dan Jackson said.
“Nate impacted our program with his hard work, determination, and overall positive spirit. We grieve with his family and will honor his memory throughout the upcoming season,” he added.
White transferred to South Dakota State from Wisconsin in January after spending two seasons with the Badgers football program.
“News of Nate White’s tragic passing has been sad and difficult to comprehend for all of our Wisconsin Badger football family,” Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell said.
He added: “We remember Nate as a friend and teammate and we stand in support of Nate’s family and loved ones.”
White did not see action at Wisconsin and moved to the running back position after initially playing wide receiver during last year’s fall camp.
He was projected to play a role in the South Dakota State offense this coming season.
White was a three-star football prospect out of Milwaukee (Wisc.) King in the 2023 football recruiting class.
He was considered the No. 48 ranked running back in the nation and the top overall recruit from Wisconsin, according to an average of the four national recruiting services.
White initially signed with Wisconsin after being offered by Iowa State, Vanderbilt, Purdue, Minnesota, and Kansas.
During his high school career, White earned Second-Team All-state honors by the AP after rushing for 1,345 yards and scoring 26 touchdowns in the 2022 season.
As a junior, White ran for 1,163 yards and 22 touchdowns in 9 appearances.
