Historic College Football Program's $1.2 Million Star Predicted to Lose QB1 Battle
One of the major storylines amid a long college football offseason is the starting quarterback battles across the country. One SEC program faces a decision on what to do with a touted prospect.
The latest college football rumors indicate that Tennessee could turn to a more veteran quarterback over a touted freshman. Bleacher Report's David Kenyon offered predictions for some of the intense quarterback battles.
Tennessee is predicted to pass on former five-star quarterback Faizon Brandon. The Vols are projected to start George MacIntyre over Brandon when Tennessee takes on Furman in Week 1. Tennessee is looking to replace Joey Aguilar who has run out of eligibility.
"Jake Merklinger's transfer to UConn locked in George MacIntyre as UT's top returning player, and the Vols signed 5-star Faizon Brandon in the 2026 cycle," Kenyon wrote on Thursday. "Colorado transfer Ryan Staub is hanging around the competition, although he's more likely a depth option than a big contender.
"MacIntyre is the front-runner, but nine passes and a year in the system is not a monstrous edge—even if that ultimately is the difference, as I suspect. Brandon, no matter if he's QB1 right away, would remain a threat to start if MacIntyre were to struggle against a tough 2026 schedule."
Tennessee QB Faizon Brandon Is a Former Five-Star QB With an NIL Value of $1.2 Million
For several years, Brandon has been a touted prospect and remained committed to Tennessee despite plenty of top programs looking to poach the signal-caller. Brandon was listed as a five-star recruit by both ESPN and 247Sports.
NIL deals are not made public , but Tennessee likely paid a premium to sign Brandon out of Grimsley High School (Greensboro, NC). Brandon's NIL value is projected at $1.2 million, per On3.
Tennessee QB Faizon Brandon Helped Vols Land Other Top Recruits
It is not a slam dunk that MacIntyre will win the starting gig. MacIntyre does not offer much more experience than Brandon on the field.
The quarterback has only played in two college football games but does have the advantage of being in the Vols offensive system for an entire year. Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel credited Brandon for helping the Vols land a top-15 recruiting class.
“Anytime you’re able to get a quarterback at that level and made of the right things, he’s able to develop relationships with guys and attract them," Heupel told reporters on Dec. 3, per Knoxville News Sentinel.
"He was able to do that in this recruiting class on both sides of the football."
