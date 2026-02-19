No. 3 Overall College Football Prospect Predicted to Battle for SEC Starting QB Role

A massive college football program is currently preparing for a new era on offense. This team just signed a five-star player who many experts believe has the highest potential in the nation.

At the same time, a veteran starter is waiting for a legal decision regarding his ability to play one more season. If a judge does not rule in his favor, the program will likely start a youth movement with its newest recruits.

The Tennessee Volunteers are ready for this transition with the arrival of star athlete Faizon Brandon. He comes to the program after a legendary high school career in North Carolina where he won two state championships and finished with a 35-1 record.

Faizon Brandon brings massive potential to Tennessee Volunteers

Bleacher Report analyst Brad Shepard believes the freshman is an "unmined gem that could be worth a fortune right away for the Vols." Shepard noted that the player "is fast, strong-armed, and even though he's a little raw, that talent flashes all over the place on film."

The newcomer stands nearly 6-foot-4 and weighs 200 pounds. He will get to put his skills on display during spring practice for an open audition to start for the team.

If veteran Joey Aguilar does not return, the competition will be open to talented young players. Shepard stated that "Joey Aguilar's seventh season of eligibility is being handled in the court system right now, and if he gets to come back to Rocky Top, he's going to be the man next year for Tennessee."

If the legal case falls through for Aguilar, it will lead to a changing of the guard for the Volunteers' offense. Brandon will compete against redshirt freshman George MacIntyre, who already has a year of experience in Knoxville and plenty of potential to lead.

Tennessee quarterback Faizon Brandon, center, with his parents, Rolanda and Lenard Brandon, at East Tennessee Children's Hospital in Knoxville. | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Charles Power of Rivals thinks the freshman has the most upside in his entire class. Power wrote that "Faizon Brandon touts one of the most complete physical skill sets of any quarterback in the 2026 cycle."

The expert said the "6-foot-3.5, 200-pound Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley standout combines a projectable frame, strong arm and plus athleticism that give him notable long-term upside." This combination gives him the ability to make plays on the move.

Brandon is known for generating "quality velocity on his passes" while remaining balanced and controlled. He is a careful leader who threw only one interception for every 98 pass attempts during his high school years.

Scouts say he is a methodical decision-maker who rarely puts the ball in danger. He even played through a late injury to help his high school team win a second straight championship.

The freshman possesses a 4.18 short shuttle time, which shows his incredible quickness for a player of his size. His ability to deliver passes off-platform makes him a perfect match for the fast offensive style used by the team.

Head coach Josh Heupel is famous for building great offenses and helping young quarterbacks improve. The Tennessee Volunteers Orange & White spring game is scheduled for Saturday, April 11.