Nick Saban, Urban Meyer on College Football Hall of Fame ballot
Nick Saban and Urban Meyer are eligible for election to the College Football Hall of Fame for the first time, as the two ex-head coaches join several former players on the ballot in 2024.
The National Football Foundation released its full ballot on Monday, including 77 players and nine head coaches from the FBS, in addition to 101 players and 34 coaches from the divisional levels.
Among the more prominent players on the ballot is former Pittsburgh defensive lineman Aaron Donald, who retired from the NFL this year after a decade with the Rams.
Mark Ingram, the former Alabama running back who became the school's first Heisman Trophy winner, and ex-Notre Dame linebacker Manti Te'o are also included on the ballot.
Former Cal wide receiver DeSean Jackson is also up for election.
Saban retired at the end of last season after 17 seasons as head coach at Alabama, where he established arguably the single most dominant dynasty in the history of college football.
He won six national championships with the Crimson Tide and a seventh with LSU before then, holding the NCAA all-time record for head coaches with seven national titles.
Meyer won three national championships in his career, including two at Florida and a third with Ohio State in the inaugural College Football Playoff.
The College Football Hall of Fame class will be announced in January.
You can see the entire ballot here.
-
More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams