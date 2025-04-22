College football player Jeremiah Kelly dies at 18
Cincinnati freshman offensive lineman Jeremiah Kelly has died at the age of 18, the school announced in a statement on Tuesday.
Kelly died unexpectedly at his home on Tuesday. The school did not announce a cause of death.
“The Bearcats football family is heartbroken by the sudden loss of this outstanding young man,” Cincinnati head football coach Scott Satterfield said in a statement.
“In the short time Jeremiah has spent with our team, he has made a real impact, both on the field and in our locker room. My prayers are with the Kelly family and those who had the pleasure of knowing Jeremiah.”
Kelly was a former three-star football prospect in the 2025 recruiting class, committing to Cincinnati over Akron.
A native of the Cleveland area, Kelly was on the Avon High School football team that finished with a perfect 16-0 record, including a win in the state championship game.
Kelly enrolled at Cincinnati early and was taking part in spring football practice with the team.
“We’ve suffered a heartbreaking loss today,” Cincinnati athletic director John Cunningham said.
“All of us at UC send our love and prayers to the Kelly family and we will do everything that we can to support them and our Bearcats student-athletes in the difficult days and weeks ahead.”
-
Read more from College Football HQ
-
More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams