Jon Gruden's message resurfaces sparking rumors after latest college football firing
As college football rumors swirl, Jon Gruden is being linked to one Power 4 vacancy. Gruden's previous comments about an SEC program could prove relavant in the coming months.
Back in 2022, Gruden spoke about his affinity for the Arkansas job. After firing Sam Pittman, it just so happens that the Razorbacks are in search for a new coach.
"I was concerned about being a college coach, because I would have you on the death penalty probation within six months," Gruden told the Little Rock Touchdown Club in Aug. 30, 2022.
"But now that you're paying players and I know a bank with $27 billion, I'd love to have the Arkansas job."
There could be a bit of smoke around the Gruden to Arkansas rumors.
Jon Gruden has an interest in being the next Arkansas coach
Arkansas Razorbacks on SI's Andy Hodges reported that Gruden has an interest in the Arkansas opening. While there has been plenty of buzz about SMU head coach Rhett Lashlee, it may be challenging to pry him away from the oil money of DFW given the Mustangs' current NIL resources.
"He is extremely interested in the job," a source told Arkansas Razorbacks on SI regarding Gruden.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is backing SMU's Rhett Lashley for the Arkansas job: report
It looks like Lashlee has the backing of at least one powerful Arkansas booster. The Athletic's Bruce Feldman reported that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones wants Lashley to be the next Arkansas coach. Lashlee publicly addressed the rumors but stopped short of ruling out a move to the SEC.
"Lashlee has the support of one of the biggest Hogs supporters. Industry sources told The Athletic this weekend that Jerry Jones — as in the Dallas Cowboys owner and former Razorbacks offensive lineman — and his family are squarely behind getting Lashlee to Arkansas," Feldman wrote on Sunday.
"The 42-year-old Arkansas native, a former Razorbacks quarterback, is 31-14 at SMU and led the Mustangs to the College Football Playoff last season."