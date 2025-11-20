Struggling NFL coach predicted to be named historic college football program's HC
Virginia Tech became the first major college football program to find a new head coach this cycle after officially hiring James Franklin, but there are plenty of additional vacancies. The SEC has four programs currently looking for new coaches.
There is also a Big 12 program that was an early entry into the college football coaching carousel but is still without a coach after firing Mike Gundy. Could Oklahoma State turn to an NFL candidate to lead their program?
PFF's Max Chadwick offered predictions for all the major college football coaching vacancies. The analyst has the Pokes turning to a a familiar face and hiring Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson.
"Following 21 years with Mike Gundy at the helm, Oklahoma State’s next head coach may be one of Gundy’s former quarterbacks," Chadwick wrote on Nov. 14. "Robinson finished his career with the Cowboys fourth all time in career passing yards and passing touchdowns and has been an assistant coach in the NFL for the past seven seasons.
"... Robinson would be a familiar face on the sidelines and would ease the transition to the post-Gundy era."
Oklahoma State candidate Zac Robinson has struggled as Falcons offensive coordinator
The obvious advantage of Robinson is his experience as a former Oklahoma State quarterback along with his familiarity with Stillwater. Additionally, Robinson was an assistant under Rams head coach Sean McVay, who is viewed as one of the best offensive minds in football.
There are still several red flags that Robinson will need to overcome. Namely, the Falcons offense has struggled under Robinson.
Atlanta's offense ranks near the bottom of the NFL at No. 27 averaging just 19.5 points per game. Robinson also lacks head coaching experience as well as time on the sideline in college. It is worth noting that Robinson's coaching experience has come in the NFL.
North Texas HC Eric Morris is the favorite to be named head coach at Oklahoma State
Another name to watch in Stillwater is North Texas head coach Eric Morris. In just his third season leading the program, Morris has transformed North Texas into a College Football Playoff contender.
Morris has led North Texas to a 9-1 start to the college football season thanks to an explosive offense. The Mean Green head coach is now the favorite to be the next Oklahoma State coach. North Texas leads all of college football with an average of 45.3 points per game.
Morris has a 24% chance to be named the Oklahoma State coach, per Kalshi. Robinson is second in the odds at 16%.
