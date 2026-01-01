College football’s leading passer linked to two programs in transfer portal

North Texas posted a school-record 12-win season in 2025 behind a high-octane offense led by redshirt freshman quarterback Drew Mestemaker, who finished the year as the nation’s leading passer.

The Mean Green advanced to the American Conference championship game, lost to College Football Playoff participant Tulane, and capped the season with a 49-47 New Mexico Bowl win over San Diego State.

North Texas led FBS in scoring (45.1 points per game) and total offense (512.4 yards per game), operating one of the country’s most prolific attacks under head coach Eric Morris.

However, shortly after the Mean Green’s season came to an end, Mestemaker announced he will enter the NCAA transfer portal when it opens, placing one of college football’s most productive quarterbacks on the market.

On Wednesday, On3’s J.D. PicKell specifically named Oklahoma State, where Mestemaker’s former head coach at North Texas, Eric Morris, is now the head coach, and Miami, whose desire for a passer who can stretch the field aligns with Mestemaker’s skill set.

"If I'm making a prediction, I would tell you Drew Mestemaker is following his head coach, Eric Morris, from North Texas to Oklahoma State. That's my prediction," PicKell said. "That's not this segment. This segment is where's the best fit for Drew Mestemaker. I think Miami's the best fit for Mestemaker."

"He fits exactly who I believe Miami wants to be offensively. Like, Miami and Shannon Dawson, what do they want to do? Spin the freaking rock, push the ball down the field, have vertical shot plays, score points, spread you out."

"Yes, they still want to run the football, they still want to stay true to the Mario Cristobal genes of being an offensive linemen-driven program, but at the same time, I think they want to air it out and score a lot of points in the process."

"Think more of what you saw from Cam Ward his year there than what you've seen this year with Carson Beck," PicKell added.

Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal reacts beside linebacker Cameron Pruitt (22) | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Mestemaker, a 6-4, 211-lb redshirt freshman and former walk-on, finished 2025 as the FBS passing leader with 4,379 passing yards, 34 passing touchdowns, nine interceptions, and a 68.9% completion rate over 14 games.

He also earned first-team All-American honors, was named The American Offensive Player of the Year, and won the Burlsworth Trophy, now entering the portal with three years of eligibility remaining.

Morris was hired as Oklahoma State’s head coach following the 2025 season, and he previously coached Mestemaker while rebuilding North Texas’ offense, creating a clear path to immediate continuity in Stillwater.

Miami also makes sense stylistically, as offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson’s system emphasizes spacing, vertical shots, and tempo; traits that align with Mestemaker’s accuracy and downfield passing ability.

Mestemaker is set to enter the transfer portal when the early January window opens on Friday, at which point Power Four programs can contact him unless he applies a no-contact tag.

Read More at College Football HQ