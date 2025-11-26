$38 million college football coach replaces Lane Kiffin as new favorite at Florida
As Florida, LSU and Ole Miss await an answer from Lane Kiffin, a new coach has surged to the top for the Gators amid the latest college football rumors. Betting odds indicate Florida could turn to a familiar face to be the Gators next head coach.
KiffIn has long been the favorite in Gainesville since Florida fired Billy Napier. Now, a new favorite has emerged with the Gators chances to land Kiffin in peril.
On Wednesday, Washington's Jedd Fisch surged in the betting odds to be Florida's next coach. Kalshi gives Fisch a 41% chance to land the Florida job, and this number has been as high as 50%.
Kiffin's chances are listed at 35% in the latest odds with USC's Lincoln Riley surprisingly jumping to third at 13%.
Let's dive into the latest college football news as Florida searches for the program's next coach.
Florida could name Washington HC Jedd Fisch as new coach if Lane Kiffin turns down Gators
Fisch is a Florida alum who was a graduate assistant for the Gators under legendary coach Steve Spurrier. The Washington coach has been tabbed among the Gators top options if Kiffin remains at Ole Miss or bolts for LSU.
"On3’s Chris Low, Brett McMurphy and I reported on Friday night that Florida, LSU and Ole Miss are all expected to offer salary packages that would pay Lane Kiffin at least $13 million per year and approach the $14 million mark," On3's Pete Nakos wrote on Tuesday. "All three are prepared to offer at least $25 million in NIL roster investment for Kiffin.
"Florida and LSU have done work in earnest to be ready if they are left without Kiffin. At Florida, options include Washington’s Jedd Fisch, Louisville’s Jeff Brohm, Vanderbilt’s Clark Lea and Tulane’s Jon Sumrall. Missouri’s Eli Drinkwitz has become a popular name in the LSU search, too."
Florida target Jedd Fisch has a 31-32 career record as a college football head coach
It would be quite a rise for Fisch who parlayed a 10-win season at Arizona in 2023 to be hired as Washington's coach ahead of the 2024 season. Fisch has five years remaining on his current contract with the Huskies and has an average annual salary of $7.75 million, per ESPN's Adam Rittenberg.
It would be interesting to see how Florida fans responded if Fisch is hired given the buzz surrounding Kiffin throughout the search. Fisch has a 31-32 career record as a college football head coach at UCLA (interim), Arizona and Washington.
