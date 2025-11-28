College Football HQ

SEC coach bolts for new college football program weeks before CFP Playoff: Report

An SEC powerhouse is losing a key assistant coach just weeks before the College Football Playoff begins. Find out more about new Oregon State coach JaMarcus Shephard.

Jonathan Adams

Nov 8, 2025; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers gather on the field before the game against the Sam Houston Bearkats at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images
Nov 8, 2025; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers gather on the field before the game against the Sam Houston Bearkats at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images / Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images
In this story:

The College Football Playoff starts on Dec. 19 and one projected team is losing a key assistant just a little more than one week before the bracket is revealed. Much has been made about LSU, Florida, Penn State and all the major programs searching for a new coach, but other college football teams are also part of the wild coaching carousel.

Oregon State has found the program's next coach, which turns out to be bad news for Alabama. On the eve of the Iron Bowl, ESPN's Pete Thamel reported that Alabama co-offensive coordinator JaMarcus Shephard is taking the Oregon State job.

"Sources: Oregon State has agreed to terms on a five-year deal to make Alabama co-offensive coordinator JaMarcus Shephard as the school’s next coach," Thamel detailed on Friday. "Shephard is also Alabama’s assistant head coach and wide receiver coach. CBS first reported him as target.

"Shephard also brings significant experience in the Pac-12 and Northwest, as he has worked at both Washington State (2016) and was on Kalen DeBoer’s Washington staff (2022-23) that went to the national title game after the 2023 season."

Alabama could feature a revamped coaching staff for the College Football Playoff

It remains to be seen if Shephard will finish out the season at Alabama, but the transfer portal window combined with recruiting typically prompts an immediate exit. This means Alabama could be dealing with a coaching change for both the SEC Championship and College Football Playoff, if the Crimson Tide are able to advance to both events.

A loss to Auburn would put Bama's chances to make the SEC title game and College Football Playoff in serious doubt. Alabama is in good hands with offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb still with the program.

Alabama is projected to be one of the final teams to make the College Football Playoff

Heading into Alabama's rivalry clash with Auburn, the Crimson Tide sit at No. 10 in the College Football Playoff rankings as one of the final teams to make the bracket. If Alabama is able to win the SEC, Bama should surge up the rankings for a better seed in the College Football Playoff.

As for Oregon State, the program has found its new coach to be part of a revamped Pac-12. Pac-12 holdovers Oregon State and Washington State will be joined by Boise State, San Diego State, Texas State, Fresno State and Colorado State among others as the conference gets a makeover.

feed

Published
Jonathan Adams
JONATHAN ADAMS

Jonathan Adams is a veteran sports writer who has written for notable outlets and interviewed some of the top athletes for more than 10 years. Since 2015, his sports coverage has been read by tens of millions and has been prominently featured on Heavy, NFL.com, Yahoo Sports, Pro Football Talk, CBS Sports, Bleacher Report and more. Jonathan is a member of the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) and a voter for the Maxwell Award and Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year. He has interviewed many of the biggest stars in sports — Bryce Harper, Jayden Daniels, Justin Jefferson, Bijan Robinson and Micah Parsons to name a few — and has traveled the country to cover the College Football Playoff, NFL draft, Masters, March Madness, Senior Bowl, McDonald’s All-American Game and beyond. Jonathan Adams studied at the University of Central Florida and The Seattle School of Theology & Psychology. He holds master degrees in sport business management, business administration and theology & culture.

Home/News