SEC coach bolts for new college football program weeks before CFP Playoff: Report
The College Football Playoff starts on Dec. 19 and one projected team is losing a key assistant just a little more than one week before the bracket is revealed. Much has been made about LSU, Florida, Penn State and all the major programs searching for a new coach, but other college football teams are also part of the wild coaching carousel.
Oregon State has found the program's next coach, which turns out to be bad news for Alabama. On the eve of the Iron Bowl, ESPN's Pete Thamel reported that Alabama co-offensive coordinator JaMarcus Shephard is taking the Oregon State job.
"Sources: Oregon State has agreed to terms on a five-year deal to make Alabama co-offensive coordinator JaMarcus Shephard as the school’s next coach," Thamel detailed on Friday. "Shephard is also Alabama’s assistant head coach and wide receiver coach. CBS first reported him as target.
"Shephard also brings significant experience in the Pac-12 and Northwest, as he has worked at both Washington State (2016) and was on Kalen DeBoer’s Washington staff (2022-23) that went to the national title game after the 2023 season."
Alabama could feature a revamped coaching staff for the College Football Playoff
It remains to be seen if Shephard will finish out the season at Alabama, but the transfer portal window combined with recruiting typically prompts an immediate exit. This means Alabama could be dealing with a coaching change for both the SEC Championship and College Football Playoff, if the Crimson Tide are able to advance to both events.
A loss to Auburn would put Bama's chances to make the SEC title game and College Football Playoff in serious doubt. Alabama is in good hands with offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb still with the program.
Alabama is projected to be one of the final teams to make the College Football Playoff
Heading into Alabama's rivalry clash with Auburn, the Crimson Tide sit at No. 10 in the College Football Playoff rankings as one of the final teams to make the bracket. If Alabama is able to win the SEC, Bama should surge up the rankings for a better seed in the College Football Playoff.
As for Oregon State, the program has found its new coach to be part of a revamped Pac-12. Pac-12 holdovers Oregon State and Washington State will be joined by Boise State, San Diego State, Texas State, Fresno State and Colorado State among others as the conference gets a makeover.