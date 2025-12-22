Indiana battles SEC programs for $2.1 million star QB to replace Fernando Mendoza

Indiana is focused on the College Football Playoff, but head coach Curt Cignetti also has his eye on the program's next potential quarterback. The Hoosiers appear to be in a battle to land one of the top quarterbacks in the college football transfer portal.

Fernando Mendoza has had a historic year leading the Hoosiers to an undefeated regular season, which was capped off with a Big Ten title. Mendoza's play earned the Indiana quarterback the Heisman Trophy.

Now, Indiana is targeting a Big 12 signal-caller with Mendoza being touted as a potential top pick in the 2026 NFL draft. On3's Pete Nakos reported that Indiana has an interest in TCU quarterback Josh Hoover. Two SEC programs, Tennessee and Missouri, are also teams linked to Hoover.

NEWS: TCU quarterback Josh Hoover intends to enter the NCAA transfer portal, he tells ESPN. He projects to have the most passing yards 9,629 and touchdown passes 71 of any quarterback in the sport expected to return in 2026. pic.twitter.com/ox4XvpyGuB — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 19, 2025

"The early school to watch in this one is Indiana, depending on Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza’s NFL draft decision," Nakos wrote on Saturday. "Josh Hoover was a former Indiana commit before he landed at TCU. Other schools that sources have mentioned include Missouri and Tennessee."

TCU QB Josh Hoover is projected to have an NIL value of $2.1 million

For Indiana to land Hoover, the program will likely need to pay a premium. On3 projects Hoover's NIL value to be $2.1 million.

Hoover threw for 3,472 yards, 29 touchdowns and 13 interceptions while completing 65.9% of his passes in 12 appearances for TCU during the 2025 season. Now, Hoover is looking for a new home when the transfer portal window officially opens on Jan. 2.

Iowa State's Rocco Becht, Nebraska's Dylan Raiola and Missouri's Beau Pribula are among the top QBs expected to enter the college football transfer portal

Indiana will have multiple transfer portal options if Mendoza enters the NFL draft. There is already a growing list of top quarterbacks expected to enter the transfer portal.

In addition to Hoover, Nebraska's Dylan Raiola, Missouri's Beau Pribula and Iowa State's Rocco Becht are among the notable quarterbacks expected to enter the portal. Indiana is already likely paying a premium for Mendoza who has a projected NIL value of $2.6 million, per On3.