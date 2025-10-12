Projected College Football Playoff team's quarterback ruled out with injury
The College Football Playoff picture is beginning to take shape even before the rankings start to be released in Nov., but there is still plenty of time for things to change. One title contender sustained a blow in Week 8 despite remaining undefeated.
Some conferences like the Big Ten and SEC feature multiple teams in contention at the top. In the ACC, Miami has emerged as the class of the conference.
Likewise, Texas Tech has done the same in the Big 12 with plenty of teams attempting to chase down the Red Raiders. Unfortunately, Texas Tech quarterback Behren Morton sustained an ankle injury during the team's 42-17 victory over Kansas.
Here's what you need to know about Morton's injury.
Texas Tech QB Behren Morton was ruled out vs. Kansas after sustaining an ankle injury
A Kansas defensive lineman landed on Morton's ankle and the Red Raiders quarterback appeared to be in serious pain. Morton was unable return to the game, and Texas Tech has not revealed the severity of the quarterback's injury.
Fans may remember Morton also missed time during Texas Tech's win over Utah earlier this season. Texas Tech leaned on Will Hammond to finish out the win versus Kansas. Hammond completed seven-of-16 passes for 42 yards, one interception and no passing touchdowns.
The quarterback was more effective with his legs, rushing for 61 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.
Texas Tech QB Behren Morton's status vs. Arizona State is uncertain
Heading into Week 8, ESPN's analytics gave Texas Tech a 54% chance to make the College Football Playoff, the best of any Big 12 team. BYU was the next closest Big 12 team at 30%.
"Behren Morton's injury was on the same leg he injured against UAPB in the season opener," Dallas Morning News' Ty Kaplan detailed on Saturday. Head coach Joey McGuire did not confirm if Morton will start against Arizona State next week."
It is less than ideal timing as Texas Tech faces Big 12 contender Arizona State in Week 9.