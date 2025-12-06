How BYU-Texas Tech changes College Football Playoff rankings amid Big 12 Championship

The Big 12 Championship will have a major impact on the College Football Playoff rankings. For fans rooting for chaos, if BYU wins the Big 12 title, it likely means two teams from the conference would make the bracket.

This would cause a domino effect where one of the other major at-large teams would lose their CFP spot. A Texas Tech win creates a litle more of a straight forward scenario for the College Football Playoff picture.

Let's dive into BYU and Texas Tech's chances to make the College Football Playoff.

Texas Tech is a near lock to make the College Football Playoff

Regardless of the Big 12 Championship result, Texas Tech is viewed as a near lock to make the postseason. The bigger question is if the Red Raiders will secure a top-four seed along with a first-round bye. Heading into the Big 12 title game, Texas Tech sat at No. 4 in the CFP rankings.

December 2️⃣ College Football Playoff Selection Committee Rankings



4️⃣. Texas Tech // @TexasTechFB#CFBPlayoff 🏈🏆 pic.twitter.com/ZP9m1IyY7i — College Football Playoff (@CFBPlayoff) December 3, 2025

Prior to the Big 12 title clash, Texas Tech had a 98% chance to make the College Football Playoff, per The Athletic. A win likely means the Red Raiders would secure one of the top four seeds and a first-round bye.

If Texas Tech loses to BYU, the Red Raiders are still likely to be inside the top eight seeds, which means the Red Raiders would host a first-round game in Lubbock. The loss would likely eliminate Texas Tech from contention for a first-round bye.

BYU likely needs to win Big 12 to make the College Football Playoff

BYU likely needs to win the Big 12 Championship in order to make the College Football Playoff. Heading into the conference championship games, the Cougars sat at No. 11 in the CFP rankings.

With the final two seeds likely going to some combination of the Group of Six and ACC champions, BYU and other teams looking to secure an at-large seed would need to be ranked at least No. 10 to make the postseason.

BYU should be in the College Football Playoff.



-11-1 in a Power 4 Conference Champ Game

-#6 Strength of Record

-T-Most wins over teams with a winning record

-Better SOS than Ole Miss, Notre Dame, Miami



Wins and loses matter.

Who you beat matters.



Stop persecuting Christians. pic.twitter.com/csx6V1lmCs — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) December 2, 2025

Prior to the conference title games, BYU had a 32% chance to make the postseason. A BYU win over Texas Tech would push the Cougars up the rankings and into the College Football Playoff bracket.

For fans of the Big 12, you are likely rooting for BYU to win the conference title game in order for the conference to have two teams making the College Football Playoff.