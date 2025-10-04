Nick Saban, Pat McAfee make college football prediction for SEC championship
Nick Saban returned to his old stomping grounds as ESPN's "College GameDay" went to Tuscaloosa ahead of Alabama's potential revenge matchup against Vanderbilt in Week 6. The analysts participated in the weekly "grab bag" segment answering various questions about the college football landscape.
When the subject of the SEC championship matchup came up, Pat McAfee tagged in Saban to complete his prediction. McAfee picked Alabama as one of the two teams heading to Atlanta for the SEC title fight.
"I like (Mike) Elko and the boys down there," McAfee said on Saturday pondering who to pick. "I like Ole Miss a lot. Lane Kiffin's got a lot of good vibes going right now. I mean, Oklahoma, depending upon (John) Mateer. They've got a really good team. ... Give me Alabama and... who's the next one?"
McAfee turned to Saban to predict the second team in the SEC title game. Saban was quick to respond with who the former coach believes Alabama would face in the SEC championship.
"Texas A&M," Saban added quickly.
Alabama, Texas are the SEC championship favorites in the college football odds
Alabama versus Texas A&M would offer a unique SEC championship game. For those looking to make a prediction based on the college football odds, Alabama is the favorite to win the SEC at +250 heading into Week 6, per FanDuel. Texas is next in line at +330 at second in the odds behind Bama.
Following the team's loss to the Crimson Tide, Georgia is a distant third at +650 followed by Ole Miss at +700. As for Texas A&M, the Aggies' most challenging upcoming tests include games against LSU and Texas.
Texas A&M is fifth in the odds to win the SEC at +900.